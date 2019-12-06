The University of Wisconsin-Platteville athletics programs collected a total of more than 4,000 pounds of food, capped by the wrestling team during its annual “Headlocking Hunger” match at Williams Fieldhouse on Wednesday night when the Pioneers defeated UW-Stevens Point, 25-15.
The program is a part of a challenge between athletic teams to collect food for Pioneer Provisions, an on-campus food pantry for UW-Platteville students. The winning program collects the most food as determined by a per-student-athlete average.
The wrestling team collected 1,600 pounds, with a student-athlete average of 51.9 pounds, to defend its title. The cheer and stunt team finished second with a 10.54 pound average, and men’s basketball placed third at 10.38 pounds.
“It is just incredible,” wrestling coach Mike DeRoehn said. “We started five years ago, honestly just to get a cause that people can rally around and to also bring people out to watch wrestling. We wanted to grow our fan base.
“Everyone got behind this cause; athletes are competing against each other; and it’s all for a good cause. To be able to support Pioneer Provisions makes you feel good, and winning the dual makes you feel better. On behalf of the Pioneer wrestling program, I thank everyone who donated to this cause.”
Colin helps Hawkeyes to season-best mark — John Colin, a former Dubuque Senior standout swimmer, helped the University of Iowa’s 200 medley relay set a new season-best time at the Minnesota Invitational on Wednesday. Colin, freshman Will Myhre and seniors Michael Tenney and Joe Myhre posted a time of 1:28.41, besting the season best from one month ago by a second.
Schroeder earns A-R-C honor — Loras College junior Marissa Schroeder, a junior forward from Bellevue Marquette, earned the American Rivers Conference female athlete of the week and women’s basketball player of the week awards. She scored a total of 32 points in victories over Central College and the Milwaukee School of Engineering. The Duhawks are ranked No. 17 in one NCAA Division III poll and No. 24 in another. This is her fourth player of the week honor.
UNI women’s team honored — The University of Northern Iowa women’s basketball team, which includes former Western Dubuque standouts Megan Maahs and Rose Simon-Ressler, is listed as the No. 6 mid-major team in the country in ESPN’s bi-weekly top-10. The Panthers also moved up one spot in the weekly CollegeInsider.com Women’s Mid-Major Top-25. UNI is 5-0 for the first time since the 1998-99 season and have wins over power-five conference teams Missouri and Iowa this season.
Blake picks Southeastern — Dubuque Senior baseball standout Johnny Blake will continue his academic and athletic career at Southeastern Community College in Burlington, Iowa, next fall. This summer, he batted .311 (33-for-106) with 20 doubles, three triples, three home runs and 27 RBIs. He also went 5-3 with a 2.40 ERA and 35 strikeouts in 49 2/3 innings of work.
Cutsforth to DMACC — Bennett Cutsforth, a senior at Dubuque Wahlert, will continue his baseball career at Des Moines Area Community College next fall. He batted .283 (17-for-60) with two doubles and 12 RBIs as a junior this summer.
Wahlert seniors headed to St. Norbert — Dubuque Wahlert senior Charlie Vandermillen will continue his tennis career next season at St. Norbert College in DePere, Wis. Wahlert senior volleyball player Grace Burke has also signed a national letter of intent to play at St. Norbert next fall.