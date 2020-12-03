The coronavirus delayed the start of the Iowa high school bowling season, and most teams hope to open next week.
After one season at Creslanes, Hempstead and Senior will return to Cherry Lanes. Creslanes closed its doors in August.
“We’re excited to be returning to Cherry and appreciate Bob Hochrein and his crew for welcoming us back and helping with the logistics of making this season happen,” Hempstead coach Roger Poling said. “All of the teams are dealing with limitations and the bowling alleys are doing their best to accommodate us, and we are thankful for all the support and encouragement we receive.”
Here is a capsule look at the Dubuque boys high school bowling season:
HEMPSTEAD
Coach — Roger Poling (15th season, 103-18 overall)
Last season — 7-1, Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division champions, Class 3A substate champions, sixth place at Class 3A state tournament at Cadillac Lanes in Waterloo, Iowa.
Returning letterwinners — Trenton Kutsch (sr., 197.1 average), Colton Kinsella (sr., 182.7), Ian Ninneman (jr., 185.8).
Promising newcomers — Dakota Rupp (jr.), Alex Scheffert (sr.), Hudson Orr (soph.), Cody Stackis (soph.), Andrew Watters (fr.), Trenton Pusateri (fr.).
Mustangs in college — P.J. Connolly, Andy Johll and Cody Beck bowl for Wartburg; Devin Eudaley, Calvin Johnson and Christian Bies bowl for Hawkeye Community College.
Outlook — The Mustangs look to be in reload mode again this year after graduating key members of their state tournament team, but Kutsch, Kinsella and Ninneman all earned MVC postseason accolades and will step up to provide a solid nucleus this winter. As usual, Poling will have a deep roster and some difficult decisions for spots in the starting lineup. The Mustangs had 12 of their alumni qualify for the men’s Big 10 tourney.
SENIOR
Coach — Chris Schultz (2nd season)
Last season — 5-5, fifth place in MVC
Returning letterwinners — Logan Jasper (sr., 197.14 average), Aiden Bettcher (jr., 178.09), Mason Krieg (jr., 182.82).
Promising newcomers — Christian Merrick (sr.), Hunter Winner (jr.), Michael Wlochal (soph.), Cayson Morey (sr.).
Outlook — The Rams will lean on Jasper, who earned second-team all-MVC accolades a year ago, as well as varsity-tested veterans Bettcher and Krieg. This fall, Krieg finished second in the Sedona Staffing Services Jr. Big 10 tournament. This will still be a young team, but several bowlers saw time on the varsity last winter and will be called upon to step up this season.
WAHLERT
Coaches — Tom Kramer (13th season) and Jeff Kamentz
Last season — Second at Class 1A state qualifying meet
Returning letterwinners — Ben Vaassen (jr., 174.40), Will Kamentz (jr., 170.6), Carter Hancock (jr., 160.17), Garrett Kadolph (jr., 171.95), Connor Beutin (sr., 168.31), Nick Splinter (jr., 159.05).
Outlook — The Golden Eagles return all six varsity bowlers from the squad that missed an automatic berth in the state tournament by just five pins. Hancock won the state qualifying event and finished 47th at the state meet in Waterloo. Kramer expects big things out of this year’s squad, which has only one senior among the top six returning.
WESTERN DUBUQUE
Coach — Grant Kramer (2nd season)
Last season — Fourth place at Iowa Class 2A state tournament, substate champions
Returning letterwinners — Jacob Butcher (sr., 198.90 average), Ben Heiberger (sr., 186.22), Alec Nadermann (sr., 189.55), Nolan Vaske (soph., 192.50).
Promising newcomers — Jude Ludwig (soph.), Nick Sweeny (soph.).
Outlook — Kramer returns a solid nucleus from last season’s state tournament team but will have to replace four seniors who were multiple-year staples in the lineup. That includes Nathan Vaske, who won the state qualifying event and took third at state. But Kramer is excited about the young talent on the way up and expects to maintain the program’s tradition of success.