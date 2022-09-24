Last week: Loras beat Central, 38-35; Nebraska Wesleyan lost to Dubuque, 48-34
Last year: Loras won, 31-30
Outlook: The Duhawks kicked off league play with a bang last week with a thrilling upset victory at then NCAA Division III No. 12-ranked Central. They hope for that same type of electric performance today in front of their home crowd for the first time this season. Loras has won four out of five in this series dating back to 2016. The Prairie Wolves are averaging more than 37 points per game, so it will take another big performance from the Duhawks’ defense to move to 2-0 in the A-R-C.
Outlook: The Knights have won 13 of the last 14 in this longstanding rivalry, but the Spartans are coming off their first win — and by far best offensive performance of the season — last week at Nebraska Wesleyan. It will be more of a challenge this week as Division III No. 22-ranked Wartburg has allowed seven points all season. UD quarterback Ben Gultig returned from an injury last week to throw for four touchdowns and 359 yards. Another big game from him will go a long way toward the Spartans pulling off an upset at home.
Last week: Clarke lost to No. 15 Benedictine, 36-18; Baker lost to Peru State, 19-14
Last year: Baker won, 41-6
Outlook: Clarke coach Miguel Regaldo returns to face the program he helped coach to three Heart of America Conference championships as the Pride seek to rebound from last week’s loss with a second consecutive game against a ranked opponent. Clarke quarterback Brandon Mueller played seven games for Baker as a freshman in 2018. Baker leads the all-time series, 0-3. The Wildcats have lost two straight games for the first time since 2014. Clarke ranks third in the Heart of America Conference with scores on 11 of 15 trips into the red zone (73%).
