Riley Weber had to think really hard on how to answer the question.
Is there anything that drives you nuts about playing with your twin sister, Peyton?
After a few moments of deep thought, with her eyes rolling and lips curled, Riley answered.
“She can get on my nerves. She tries to hype me up sometimes and I just kind of want to tell her to shut up,” she said with a big laugh. “I’ve got this, Peyton, I’m fine. But I really do love playing with her.”
Peyton certainly agrees.
“I will say that Riley has a killer judgmental look,” she said. “If I do something wrong, she is not afraid to give it. But I’ll give it back, because we are siblings and we won’t take it to heart. We can be a little harder on each other sometimes, way more than we’d be if we were playing with another teammate. But that’s what makes us a great team.”
The Weber twins have developed into senior leaders for the Dubuque Hempstead girls tennis program this spring, and despite not getting seriously into the sport until they were freshmen, Riley and Peyton are holding down the No. 1 doubles position for the Mustangs with a special connection that only twin siblings could have.
“Peyton and Riley are just awesome individuals,” Mustangs coach Sara Loetscher said. “They’re great students and respect others. They always come with intensity and are just great human beings. They’ve worked very hard at their tennis. They started out as freshmen way down in the lineup. (Assistant) coach Beth Hoden has worked really hard with them the last couple summers and brought them along. They’ve embraced being leaders on this team.”
As seniors, this is the first season the twins have consistently competed together at the varsity level as a doubles unit. They were way down the lineup as freshmen, then had their sophomore season canceled. As juniors, they bounced around with other teammates before it became a little clearer heading into this spring that playing together was the best route.
“We really didn’t know, because last year it switched around so much,” Riley said. “We were kind of hoping to be together, obviously, because I really love playing with my sister. It’s been going really well. Sara put us together at 1 doubles in the first match and it just sort of stayed that way ever since. We’re doing really well.”
Their chemistry out on the court has only been building stronger as the season progresses.
“We love playing together. At least I do anyway, who knows what Riley thinks,” Peyton said with a laugh. “One thing we have that a lot of people don’t have obviously is the twin connection, that sibling connection. We really complement each other well out on the court. My strengths kind of coincide with hers, and where she has weaker points I can cover for that and vice versa. It’s a good match.”
Even their Hempstead teammates have been impressed with how the Webers have taken control at the No. 1 doubles position.
“As a doubles team, they are just great together,” said Sydney Thoms, who plays at No. 1 singles for the Mustangs. “They just know each other so well as sisters and make such a great team. They play really well together.”
In the always tough Mississippi Valley Conference, the twins hold a 3-4 record in doubles on the season — mostly at No. 1, but they’ve played twice at No. 2 — pretty remarkable considering it’s their first year as a unit. They can also hold their own as singles competitors, as Riley has a 4-4 mark at No. 2 singles and Peyton is 5-3 at No. 3.
“I honestly didn’t really expect it,” Riley said. “I think we do play really well together, and it’s nice because we’re sisters and we can tell each other off or tell each other when we’re doing things wrong. That really helps us get it together.”
“I feel like we always know where we’re placed on the court,” Peyton added. “If she’s behind me, and not in sight, I know the vicinity of where she is because I know her very well as a player. And for emotional support, we always support each other when we’re feeling down. It’s not just technique and playing ability, it’s the emotional aspect that we’re able to provide for each other.”
While nothing is official when it comes to postseason plans, it could be assumed that the twins are going to try to make a run at the Iowa Class 2A state doubles tournament together.
“It’s amazing how they can play with each other,” Loetscher said. “They just never really get mad at each other, that I see anyway. They are just very supportive of each other. Different personalities, but they bring different things to the court that make them each great players.”
No matter the outcome in the win and loss columns, the sisters just appreciate each other and cherish the opportunity to play alongside a best friend.
“I love winning with her,” Riley said. “The feeling is even more sweet because of the fact that I get to play and win with my sister. Also, losing with her. It’s easier to lose with her because she’s always there for me.”
Peyton added, “I love being able to be my true self on the court. We are always laughing and always joking around on the court. We’re always having fun in any situation.”
Their journey together won’t end as Mustangs. While it wasn’t the initial plan, Riley and Peyton will both be attending the University of Iowa in the fall. Riley is majoring in psychology, while Peyton will major in marketing at U of I’s Tippie College of Business.
“We thought we were going to different schools and applied different places,” Riley said. “But, it didn’t work out. I’m glad we’re going to the same place, though. I feel like it might have been really hard to go different ways since we’ve grown up together our whole lives. I’m happy about it.”
Some changes will be in order, however.
“I guess it was meant to be that we weren’t going to split up just yet,” Peyton said. “I’ll spend another four years with her ... but we are not rooming together. A lot of people have asked us, but we are not rooming together. We have done that for 18 years and we’re ready to find different roommates.”