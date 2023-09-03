BERNARD, Iowa — Sam Vorwald probably wouldn’t even want to know the exit velocity on the final swing of the semi-pro baseball season.
The pats on the back from his Rickardsville teammates had more force behind them.
But Vorwald’s perfectly placed slow roller to the right side of the infield and his hustle down the line made the difference Rickardsville’s 7-6 victory over Bellevue on Saturday in the championship game of the season-ending Bernard Tournament. Rickardsville became the ninth different team to win a title in the 14 town-team tournaments on the local circuit.
“I was just trying to put the ball in play and put a little pressure on the defense, and it worked,” Vorwald said of his two-out walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh inning. “I didn’t do anything special by any means, but it got the job done. I don’t think I could have rolled it out there any better.
“It’s been kind of a rough season for us, but to end the year on a four-game winning streak gives us a little motivation for next year.”
Zach McCoy led off the seventh with a triple to right-center before Bellevue reliever Chase Kueter fanned Brendan O’Connor for the first out. McCoy scored when tournament MVP Mitch Pomeroy reached on an error.
Vorwald’s game-winning hit came with the bases loaded after Joey Lehmann singled and Layne Boyer walked.
“’Bubs’ is everybody’s favorite player on Rickardsville, so it’s awesome to see him come up with the hit that won us the game,” said Pomeroy, a former University of Dubuque standout who will play as a graduate student at the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in the spring. “We’ve come up short a lot this season and had quite a few bad breaks. So, it’s a pretty good feeling to win that final tournament of the year.”
Rickardsville opened the scoring in the bottom of the second, when Pomeroy doubled to right-center and scored on Lehmann’s bloop double inside the left-field line. Lehmann came around to score on Boyer’s sacrifice fly.
Bellevue cut the deficit in half in the third, when Jamie Kremer led off with a base hit and scored on a sacrifice fly by Andrew Swartz. An inning later, Bryn Vantiger delivered a two-out, two-run single through the left side of the infield to put the Braves ahead, 3-2.
Rickardsville quickly answered. Pomeroy doubled again and scored on a Randy Lopes base hit up the middle.
Bellevue regained the lead just as quickly in the top of the fourth. Swartz led off with a bunt single and Ethan Hefel also singled before Chet Knake tripled to the right-centerfield gap. Knake scored on a Kueter sacrifice fly to make it 6-3.
Pomeroy got two of those runs back in the bottom of the inning. Jon Wille laced a leadoff double over the bag at third and Zach McCoy walked to chase starting pitcher Christian Prull. Kueter struck out Brendan O’Connor, but Pomeroy followed with a two-run triple to right field to make it 6-5.
Pomeroy finished the tournament by going 8-for-12 with four doubles, one triple and three pitching victories. He allowed no runs on two hits in the final three innings of relief Sunday for the win.
“The key (offensively) was just being aggressive,” said Pomeroy, who went 3-for-4 in the championship game. “I wasn’t taking those pitches I could hit, and I capitalized on the mistakes the pitchers were making. A lot of games earlier in the year, I was missing good pitches. Fortunately, everything was clicking for me in this tournament and I wasn’t overthinking things.”