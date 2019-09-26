All-state safety Will Burds is enjoying his time on both sides of the ball this season.
The Western Dubuque senior is making a name for himself as a part of the Bobcats’ offense. During last Friday’s 21-3 win over North Scott, this week’s Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week caught three passes for 116 yards, including a 64-yard touchdown in the first half. Through three games, he has 21 receptions for 407 yards and six touchdowns.
“Will’s done a nice job at receiver for us, but his true value is at safety,” Western Dubuque coach Justin Penner said. “He really doesn’t come off the field a whole lot, but he has the ability and stamina to play both sides of the field.”
This is Will’s second year at the varsity level, and his offseason work ethic has helped him along the way.
“Will is one of those kids who you have to kick out of the weight room,” Penner said. “He has been very committed to the weight room, and you can tell. Another thing about Will is his humility. He’s an incredibly humble kid.”
Burds, who is also a member of the baseball and track and field teams, enjoys competing with his teammates.
“Track can be a little bit more of an individual sport, but I really enjoy the team aspect of sports,” he said.
The No. 1-ranked Bobcats continue to use last season’s loss in the state finals as motivation for the weeks ahead.
“That loss has and will fuel us all season long,” Burds said. “We are focused, taking it one week and one game at a time.”
Burds has grown up around the game of football, as his two older brothers were both key players for the Bobcats.
“They’ve been an incredible family to coach,” Penner said. “I’m a little disappointed that he’s the last of the bunch.”