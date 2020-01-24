EPWORTH, Iowa — Sometimes it’s ugly, but that’s life in the Mississippi Valley Conference.
While Iowa Class 4A No. 8-ranked Dubuque Senior didn’t have its sharpest performance offensively on Friday night against Western Dubuque, the Rams did just enough on defense to wrap up a 57-49 victory at Western Dubuque High School.
“I thought Western Dubuque played a really, really nice second half,” Rams coach Wendell Eimers said. “They had us on our toes a little bit. I’m proud of how the guys shot free throws at the end of the game and got steals for us. It definitely wasn’t one of our best games, but you’ll have that on the road.”
Cooper Medinger scored a game-high 16 points, Cain McWilliams added 10 points and Daquon Lewis chipped in nine as the Rams (9-1, 7-0 Mississippi Valley Conference) earned their sixth consecutive victory.
“That’s just how we always play,” Medinger said. “We always have our press working and tired them out. We come out in the second half with the pressure and we got them tired in the end. Whatever defense we have to go to, we feel we can come through.”
Dylan Johnson scored 14 points, Garrett Baumhover added 12 points and Payton Quagliano netted 10 as the Bobcats (3-10, 2-8) played hard and competitive from wire-to-wire.
“We just have to go out and be the best version of ourselves,” Bobcats coach Wayne Cusick said. “We have to do that every game out. We played a very good team tonight and credit to them. They found a way at the end.”
Tyler Schuster scored inside plus a foul, then Brock Medinger drilled a trey as the Rams built a 13-6 lead by the end of the first quarter. The Bobcats answered as Johnson hammered down a slam and Baumhover swished a 3 to cut the deficit to 13-11 with 6:25 until halftime.
Senior responded with Max Link’s shot from beyond the arc and a putback dunk by Kendrick Watkins-Hogue to extend the lead to 22-15 heading into the locker room.
“We just had to mentally lock in and stop the bigs. We gave our best,” Lewis said. “We didn’t come in thinking this was going to be an easy game for us. They fought hard.”
Cooper Medinger gave the Rams an offensive spark in the third quarter, scoring back-to-back buckets on tough drives then hitting two free throws as Senior pushed its lead to 28-15 at the 5:42 mark. Cooper Medinger scored on another tough drive for eight points in the frame.
“Eimers told me to really come out and attack,” Cooper Medinger said. “We didn’t really have anything going and he told me to attack it. I hit some guys and found some holes and got some buckets. We got that lead out to 10 again and that’s how we wanted to start it.”
The Bobcats found some fire and made the Rams work for it in the fourth quarter. Baumhover and Quagliano hit consecutive triples to cut the deficit to 35-30, then Quagliano swished another trey to make it a 41-37 game with 3:50 to play.
“I’m just really proud of the guys, they battled,” Cusick said. “We have to learn to get over the hump and once we do that, we’ll be fine.”
As he did most of the night, Cooper Medinger lifted the Rams on the offensive end. The senior guard’s steal and layup extended the lead to six with 2:39 remaining, then Watkins-Hogue grabbed a steal and dished to McWilliams for a short jumper. Another round of dunks by Lewis and Watkins-Hogue sealed it.
“I thought Cooper was really good all night long,” Eimers said. “Attacking and finishing and knocking down free throws. I was just really impressed with his play.”