Dubuque Wahlert left its competition in the dust on Wednesday during its Iowa Class 1A district tournament.
The Golden Eagles cruised to a district championship at O’Connor Tennis Center, scoring 35 points to outpace runner-up Marion’s 12 to receive a bye in substate competition in their quest to return to state as a unit.
Individually, the Eagles flourished in a dominant display. Charlie Fair and Jack Freiburger rolled to the doubles championship, while freshman Roan Martineau was business-like in an impressive run to the singles crown, topping teammate Sam Timp in the finals.
Fair and Freiburger in doubles, and Martineau and Timp in singles, all advanced to the 1A state singles and doubles tournament in Waterloo on May 28-29.
“I was really proud of how we came out really focused with lots of energy today,” said Fair, the city singles champion this spring who qualified for state in singles two years ago as a sophomore. “We had the goal of being district champs as a team, and Jack and I really wanted to come in and win a district title. We all won emphatically, and to see Roan and Sam make it in singles as well, it was a really exciting day.”
The Eagles will play a substate final next Saturday, May 22, in Waterloo against an opponent to be determined. The winner of that match will qualify for team state and immediately play its state quarterfinal the same day. The team state semifinals and finals would be held on June 1.
“(Co-Coach) Aimee (Walsh) and I are so proud of these guys today,” Wahlert co-coach Eric Lucy said. “To get first and second in singles and then first and third in doubles, those guys made a statement that they want to get to team state and it was phenomenal.”
Wahlert’s Rick Walker and Nolan Martineau placed third in doubles, making them alternates if another team were for some reason be unable to make it to state.
“These guys made Wahlert proud,” Lucy said. “They made their coaches proud and most of all, they made Julie Westercamp proud.”
Fair and Freiburger won their first two matches by 6-0, 6-0 scores before another strong win in the finals. The duo set their sights on a district doubles title at the beginning of the season.
Roan Martineau was possibly even more impressive in the singles bracket. He won his three matches by scores of 6-0, 6-0; 6-0, 6-1; and 6-0, 6-0 over Timp in the final.
“He’s like a trained Navy seal,” Lucy said. “He just takes care of business and then quietly leaves the court. He’s been like that all season. He didn’t even give up a point in one of his sets today. He had a perfect set. Just a great performance.”
In a Class 2A district tournament in Bettendorf, Hempstead’s Kareem Kassas and Jake Althaus punched their ticket to state doubles with a runner-up finish. The Mustang duo cruised in straight sets in their first two matches before battling with Linn-Mar’s Arwind Sivakumar and Sudeep Gadde in the title match in a 6-2, 5-7, 6-3 loss.
“That was really the match of the day in the finals,” Hempstead coach Andrew Roos said. “It was such a great feeling watching that final point in the semifinals, knowing that their hard work the last couple of years has paid off. Multiple coaches commented on how well they’re playing and how much they have improved.”
Hempstead finished second in the team standings, and Western Dubuque took third. The teams will meet in a preliminary substate match on Saturday at Roos Courts with the winner advancing to the substate final on May 22 in Iowa City.
Dubuque Senior placed third in the team standings in a 2A district tournament at North Scott, and the Rams will play at Cedar Rapids Kennedy in a preliminary substate match on Saturday. Julian Nemmers and Harry Tompkins finished third in doubles for Senior, making them state alternates.