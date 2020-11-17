A state champion, a runner-up and a third-place finisher highlight the Telegraph Herald’s annual all-area boys cross country team.
Dubuque Hempstead, which finished fifth in the Class 4A state meet, led the way with three first-team selections, including state runner-up Ryan Winger. Bellevue’s Brady Griebel won his first state cross country title, and Iowa-Grant’s Nick Connolly earned bronze in Wisconsin.
Here is an alphabetical look at the first-team selections and their 5K times at the state meets:
Nick Connolly — The Iowa-Grant senior finished third at the Wisconsin Division 3 state meet by running a 16:22.83 in West Salem. A week earlier, Connolly took second in the sectional meet at Darlington.
Josh Davis — The junior placed 26th overall in 16:35.9 as Hempstead’s third scoring runner at the Iowa Class 4A state meet in Fort Dodge. He also finished fourth in helping the Mustangs win the state qualifying meet at the Dubuque Soccer Complex.
Matt Foote — The junior posted a 13th-place time of 17:38.3 in the Illinois Class 1A sectional meet at Seneca in leading East Dubuque to a 10th-place team finish. Because of coronavirus concerns the state of Illinois did not hold a state meet this fall.
Brady Griebel — After finishing second by an eyelash at the state meet as a junior, the Bellevue senior left little doubt in the Iowa Class 1A state meet in Fort Dodge. He ran a 15:52.2 to win the title by more than 29 seconds in leading the Comets to a fifth-place team finish. Griebel won the state qualifying meet at Cascade. He also earned elite all-state honors from the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.
Payton Griebel — The Bellevue freshman finished 17th overall at the Iowa Class 1A state meet in Fort Dodge with a 17:10.4 after taking fourth at the state qualifying meet in Cascade. He and his older brother, Brady, helped the Comets to a team title at the qualifying meet.
Connor Kilgore — The Dubuque Senior 12th grader placed eighth overall at the Iowa Class 4A state meet in Fort Dodge by running a 16:14.6. A week earlier, he finished second in the state qualifying meet at the Dubuque Soccer Complex. He also earned elite all-state honors from the Iowa Association of Track Coaches.
Derek Leicht — The junior placed 25th overall in 16:35.8 as Hempstead’s second scoring runner at the Iowa Class 4A state meet in Fort Dodge. He also finished 13th at the state qualifying meet the Mustangs won at the Dubuque Soccer Complex.
Nathan Munshower — The senior placed 12th overall at the Iowa Class 3A state meet in Fort Dodge in 16:43.0 in leading Dubuque Wahlert to an 11th-place team finish and garnering all-state accolades. He finished fourth in the state qualifying meet at Monticello.
Cross Oberman — The senior finished 16th at the Illinois Class 1A sectional meet at Seneca with a 17:46.5. It was the season-culminating event, as Illinois did not hold a state meet out of coronavirus concerns.
Rhett Reuter — A junior, he finished 15th at the Wisconsin Division 3 state meet in West Salem with a 17:08.08 in leading Darlington to a fifth-place team finish. He took fourth overall in the sectional meet his school hosted.
Ryan Winger — The Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Division athlete of the year ran a 15:45.7 to finish second overall at the Iowa Class 4A state meet at Fort Dodge while leading the Mustangs to a fifth-place team finish. His time also ranked third overall, regardless of class, at state. A senior, Winger won the state qualifying meet at Dubuque Soccer Complex in 15:28. He also earned elite all-state honors from the Iowa Association of Track Coaches for the third straight year.
George West — The Darlington sophomore ran a 17:19.53 to finish 19th overall at the Wisconsin Division 3 state meet in West Salem. He finished fifth in the sectional meet at Darlington.
HONORABLE MENTION
Brady Blean (Hempstead), Carter Hancock (Wahlert), George Holesinger (Hempstead), Robert Howes (Senior), Cy Huber (Maquoketa Valley), Adam Knepper (Cascade), Marcus Leitzen (Hempstead), Owen Maloney (Hempstead), Cade Messer (Western Dubuque), Cael Meyer (West Delaware), Cole Miller (Cascade), Eli Naumann (Western Dubuque), Nolan Ries (Maquoketa Valley), Michael Schaul (Maquoketa Valley), Blake Smith (West Delaware), Mason Suarez (Hempstead), John Wells (Platteville).