The Mississippi Valley Conference on Wednesday released its official set of guidelines for summer baseball and softball contests.
As reported last week, the conference is limiting attendance at varsity events to three family members per player for varsity events, and two or three for lower levels depending on the location.
In addition, the conference announced that seven of the conference’s 16 teams, including Dubuque Wahlert, would be charging $5 admission per person. Wahlert’s admission policy is for varsity only, though the other six teams charging admission are doing so at lower levels, too.
Dubuque Hempstead, Dubuque Senior and Western Dubuque will be accepting donations. Western Dubuque is among five programs with a suggested donation of $5 per person.
Hempstead, Senior, Waterloo East and Waterloo West are the only programs listed as free-will donations only.
Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids Jefferson, Cedar Rapids Kennedy, Cedar Rapids Washington, Cedar Rapids Xavier and Linn-Mar are the other schools charging regular admission. Cedar Rapids Prairie, Iowa City High, Iowa City Liberty and Iowa City West are suggesting $5 donations per person.
Individual players will be responsible for reporting the names of the people they want allowed in to their head coach, who will then send a list to the activities director. This applies for both home and away games. Local and MVC admission passes will be accepted, but passholders must be on the list.
Per state guidelines, concessions will not be available, but spectators are allowed to bring in their own food or beverage — excluding alcoholic drinks. Coolers are allowed, but fans are asked to limit them to one per family and to limit use to the same family.
Restrooms will be available, and in cases where the only available restrooms are in closed school buildings, portable restrooms will be brought in.
Each venue will post its own requirements regarding masks, but fans are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer.
Finally, spectators are asked to take personal responsibility in following both the guidelines set forth by the conference and state officials and posted signage at the site. That includes practicing social distancing and limiting groups to a single household. Sunflower seeds are prohibited, and any fan who has shown symptoms of COVID-19, or has been in contact with someone with a confirmed case in the last 14 days, should remain home.