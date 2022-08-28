A brief update of area players in professional baseball, with statistics through Friday night’s games:
COLIN REA
Height: 6-5. Weight: 235. Age: 32. Position: Right-handed pitcher. Hometown: Cascade, Iowa. Organization: Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks. League: Nippon Professional Baseball Organization. Acquired: Signed two-year free-agent contract prior to 2021 season.
Rea has gone 5-3 with a 3.72 ERA and 66 strikeouts against 26 walks in 87 innings of work over 18 appearances. Fukuoka is 60-50-2 for first place in Japan’s six-team Pacific League. The Hawks are a half-game ahead of the Saitama Seibu Lions and three games ahead of the Orix Buffaloes.
THEO DENLINGER
Height: 6-3. Weight: 240. Age: 26. Position: Right-handed reliever. Hometown: Cuba City, Wis. Organization: Chicago White Sox. Current team: Birmingham Barons. League: Double-A Southern League. Acquired: Drafted in seventh round, 215th overall, in 2021 MLB Draft.
Denlinger is 1-1 with a 4.05 ERA and 42 strikeouts against 15 walks in just 33 1/3 innings of work covering 27 appearances at Birmingham, Ala. The Barons are 21-28 in the second half of the season and trail Los Angeles Angels affiliate Rocket City by seven games in the Southern League’s North Division … The reliever earned a promotion from High Class A Winston-Salem earlier this season after going 1-0 with a 3.60 ERA and 17 strikeouts against three walks in 10 innings of work covering eight appearances.
IAN MOLLER
Height: 6-0. Weight: 200. Age: 19. Position: Catcher. Hometown: Dubuque. Organization: Texas Rangers. Current team: Down East Wood Ducks. League: Low Class A Carolina League. Acquired: Drafted in fourth round, 103rd overall, in 2021 MLB Draft.
In his first full season of professional baseball, Moller is hitting .221 (47-for-213) with six doubles, five home runs, 20 RBIs and 42 walks in 53 games played. He has also thrown out 13 runners attempting to steal. After a slow start to the season, Moller is hitting .386 (17-for-44) with four doubles, three homers and nine RBIs in the month of August. The Wood Ducks, based in Kinston, N.C., are 27-25 in the second half of the season for third place in the North Division, 5½ games behind Fredericksburg, a Washington Nationals affiliate.
TOMMY SPECHT
Height: 6-3. Weight: 200. Age: 18. Position: Outfielder. Hometown: Dubuque. Organization: Texas Rangers. League: Arizona Complex League. Acquired: Drafted in sixth round, 169th overall, in 2022 MLB Draft.
The recent Dubuque Wahlert graduate hit .200 (2-for-10) with a double, two walks and two runs scored in three games in the Arizona Complex League, which ended this week. He will remain in Arizona for ACL scrimmages to be followed by Fall Instructional League play.
