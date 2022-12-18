There’s no questioning the talent level on this year’s Clarke University women’s basketball team.
And with all five starters back from last year’s squad that reached the NAIA national tournament Sweet 16 round for the third time in four seasons, expectations are justifiably high.
Saturday’s lopsided victory came with a bit of sweet revenge.
The NAIA No. 8-ranked Pride avenged one of just two conference defeats last season with a convincing 77-63 payback victory over Benedictine at the Kehl Center.
Tina Ubl scored 16 of her game-high 22 points in the first half, and Madison Lindauer and Giana Michels added 10 points apiece to lead Clarke (10-2, 5-2 Heart of America).
“We know they’re a tough team,” Ubl said. “They are always super physical and push us around a little bit more than we’d like, so we knew it was going to be a tough game.”
Benedictine handed the Pride their first conference loss last season after a 12-0 start to the conference schedule. This year has been a bit more of a grind as Clarke has dropped two of its first seven conference contests.
Still, Clarke coach Courtney Boyd sees having her team challenged in the season’s early stages as a plus.
“We need all the adversity we can handle, especially early in the season so then we know what we’re not good at,” Boyd said. “Every team is preparing their best game plan for us on top of the adversity that we’ve created for ourselves. This group puts higher expectations on themselves than we do as coaches. They’re a fun group do go through adversity with.”
Saturday’s contest featured its share of adversity as the visiting Ravens held their own in the first half, before Clarke’s veteran presence and size wore them down.
Ubl was a force in the first quarter for Clarke, scoring nine of her team’s 18 points in the opening 10 minutes to stake Clarke to an 18-13 lead.
The senior forward showed her defensive prowess in the second with a steal and a layup to increase the lead to 25-16 at 6:42. Giana Michels drained a triple in the closing minutes of the half and Skylar Culbertson’s layup in the final seconds gave Clarke its biggest lead, 43-26, heading into the locker room.
“I just try to bring the energy, try to get everybody pumped up,” Ubl said. “No matter if I’m scoring, making a good pass, or someone else is scoring, I just try to keep everybody up. I just try to keep the energy going because that’s when we play our best.”
The Pride steadily stretched the lead in the second half behind a strengthening defense that held Benedictine to just 28.6% from the field. Likewise, Clarke’s offense continually improved throughout, converting 51.7% of its shot in the first 20 minutes.
“We understand what it means to be composed and play with that composure when the game is tight,” Boyd said. “And then once you expand that lead a little bit, you can’t give up. Since our girls have been in that situation, it’s really nice to see them kind of take that pride in playing with composure.”
Clarke grew its lead to 57-35 on a Michels jumper with 2:51 remaining in the third before reaching its largest margin of the night, a 24-point advantage midway through the fourth.
Having reached the NAIA national tournament in four consecutive seasons, Ubl not only understands the lofty expectations of this team, but embraces them.
“We all know that; we all take that in,” Ubl said. “We know we gotta step it up and be our best selves every game and keep getting better.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.