Conner Grover and Brock Morris will be making their state wrestling tournament debuts next week, but their paths to this point couldn’t possibly be more different.
Grover, a senior 160-pounder for Dyersville Beckman, has suffered through three years of heartbreak and missing out on one of his top goals before finally breaking through on Saturday.
Morris has broken out as a freshman phenom at 106 for Cascade and represents the first wave of Cougars inspired by three-time state champion Aidan Noonan.
They will be joined on the mats at Wells Fargo Arena next week by 28 area wrestlers with their own stories of perseverance, redemption and glory.
“It’s been a long ride for sure the past three years, coming up very close two times and then having it all pay off here,” Grover said. “To be able to take a trip down to Des Moines and give it everything I’ve got, it’s a pretty good feeling, for sure.”
Grover had watched from the stands as his older brother Owen, now a volunteer assistant coach with the Beckman program, medaled at the 2019 state tournament.
He was fresh off his first dose of postseason wrestling heartbreak, finishing third at the district tournament as a freshman a week earlier. He placed fourth at the sectional tournament as a sophomore before suffering that third-place district heartbreak again as a junior.
“I’m just waiting for that feeling. I can’t wait for that,” he said. “Nothing to lose when we get down there. Go down and wrestle my butt off and see what happens. Try to get on the podium. That’s the goal for sure.”
Beckman led area 1A programs with five qualifiers, including two-timers Nick Schmidt, Owen Huehnergarth (195) and Jason Koopmann (285). Levi Feldman (182) will be making his first appearance.
Cascade’s Trever Freiburger won the 132-pound district title to reach his second state tournament, and Maquoketa Valley’s Brady Davis (220) will be making his first appearance.
Morris could potentially be on track to become Cascade’s first four-time state qualifier.
He grew up watching the Cougars’ Nolan and Aidan Noonan wrestle at the state tournament. Nolan was a state medalist; Aidan was a three-time champion.
“The Noonan brothers have been pretty good wrestlers the past few years,” said Morris, who is now 47-4 with sectional and district championships already on his resume. “It would be awesome to be the next one for the next four years.”
Schmidt was Beckman’s lone district champion after pinning Durant’s Ethan Gast in 2:40 in the final. Grover, Feldman and Koppmann advanced on the strength of their semifinal victories.
Huehnergarth, who placed fifth at last year’s state meet, pinned Maquoketa Valley’s Nathan Bietz in 3:59 in a wrestleback for his 100th career victory. He had been pinned by Wyoming Midland’s Cayden Miller in 2:13 in the final.
“It’s always tough to bounce back and as a senior you never want to see that last match, where it’s the last match of your life,” Huehnergarth said. “Only a 45-minute wait (after the final), so you’ve got to refresh all your emotions and make sure you get your mind right. I just went out there and tried my best.”
Beckman’s Jake Schmidt (113), Cascade’s Cade Rausch (220), Clayton Ridge’s Erik Flores (106) and Maquoketa Valley’s Michael Schaul (152) and Bietz (195) placed third.
Bellevue’s Jake Hiland (138) and Maquoketa Valley’s Aiden Salow (182) placed fourth.
Edgewood-Colesburg’s Dawson Bergan, a sixth-place medalist last year, suffered his own heartbreak at the 1A district meet in Jesup. After fighting through a wrestleback at sectionals last week, he lost his 120-pound semifinal and placed third. The Vikings’ Marcus Gaul was fourth at 106.
CLASS 3A
Dubuque Hempstead qualified five wrestlers from the Class 3A district tournament in Eldridge, and Dubuque Senior advanced its most qualifiers since 2018.
Mitchell Pins (106), Dawson Fish (126), Josiah Schaetzle (160) and JoJo Lewis (220) won district titles for the Mustangs.
Kyrie Tate won a 12-6 decision over Brady Jennings in a wrestleback at 138 to reach his first state tournament.
Schaetzle, Hempstead’s only returning state qualifier, placed fifth at 145 at last year’s state tournament.
After sending no wrestlers to state last year, Senior will be sending Seth Connolly as a 138-pound district champion.
Rams heavyweight Cohen Pfohl earned a 1-0 victory over Hempstead’s Zach Conlon in a wrestleback to give Senior multiple qualifiers for the first time since advancing five in 2018.
Hempstead’s Mitchell Murphy (113), Evan Bratten (120), Gable Brooks (132) and Conlon (285), and Senior’s Jaxon Roling (126) and Beau Healey (152) placed third.
Senior’s Mason Besler (106), Alex Kirman (113) and Ethan Manders (220) were fourth.
Western Dubuque will have four qualifiers, led by two-timers Greyson Gardner (182) and Evan Surface (195).
Gardner, who improved to 40-1, and Dakota Hoffman (220) won district titles for the Bobcats.
Surface, who was pinned by Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Colin Flannagan in the final and advanced on the strength of his semifinal win, will be making his second trip to Des Moines after placing eighth at 182 last year.
Trayton Kurimski won a wrestleback at 152 for his first trip to state.
Maddox Bries (126), Drew Burds (145), Nevin Pins (160), Logan Massey (170) and Brody Steger (285) placed third for WD. Caden Mulnix (120) was fourth.
CLASS 2A
West Delaware will have a chance to add even more hardware to its trophy wrestling case after advancing nine of its 11 qualifiers at the 2A district meet in Maquoketa.
Wyatt Voelker (195) and Jadyn Peyton (160) will be making their fourth state trips while Carson Less (120), Blake Engel (132) and Logan Peyton (152) are making their third appearances. Brent Yonkovic (138), Will Ward (182), Sawyer Falck (220) and Cameron Geuther (285) will be making their debuts.
The Hawks’ Jax Miller (126) was third and Carson Turnis (145) placed fourth.
Dubuque Wahlert was left without a state qualifier for the third straight season. Jerren Gille was third at 120, and Diego Mejia Moreno (138) and Dustin Digman (195) both placed fourth.
Maquoketa’s Ivan Martin (132) and Ben Thines (182) placed third. Pryce Schueller was fourth at 113.