There’s a fine line between winning and losing in the United States Hockey League, and the Dubuque Fighting Saints’ weekend road trip proved it.
The Saints shut out Cedar Rapids, 5-0, on Friday night and dropped a 4-0 decision to Des Moines on Saturday. And, analytically, they played well enough to win both Dupaco Cowbell Cup games.
“I don’t think the score reflected our performance at all tonight,” Saints defenseman Max Burkholder said Saturday. “Obviously, it was one of those games where we couldn’t get enough things to go our way, and those things happen.
“This is obviously a very tough league to win in, because there are so many great teams and players. You have to bring it every night. But, at the same time, it’s a long season and you know you’re going to have ups and downs. You just have to keep your head straight and keep pushing.”
Des Moines scored a pair of goals in the first period, in which it held a 17-6 advantage in shots. Buccaneer Arena features the smallest ice surface in the USHL, and it took the first period for the Saints to fully to adjust.
For the final 40 minutes, Dubuque outshot the Buccaneers by a 26-15 margin.
“It’s kind of like ping-pong hockey, and we didn’t get a morning skate there, so we were a little all over the place in trying to figure out the dimensions,” Saints coach Kirk MacDonald said. “After they scored their second goal, we settled in and I thought we dominated the rest of the night. Their goalie (Max Lundgren) made some saves, but I thought our guys worked their tails off, which is a credit to them.
“We had a couple of Grade A opportunities that didn’t go in, but that’s hockey. (Friday) night, those shots went in. We haven’t played well in the second half of back-to-backs all year, but the effort was there (Saturday) and we had good intentions. We probably deserved a better fate. If the effort is there, more often than not the result is going to be good.”
Des Moines added insurance in the third period with a power play goal and an empty netter with 2 seconds remaining. The Buccaneers earned their first shutout of the season and their first Cowbell Cup win in six tries since joining the series this fall.
“It’s a great lesson. Winning is hard in this league,” MacDonald said. “You have to show up for 60 minutes every night, because this is such a strong league. There are teams at .500 or below who still have high-end players who can make plays.”
Cedar Rapids leads the Cowbell Cup standings at 4-2-1 for 9 points, followed by Dubuque (4-1-0, 8 points), Waterloo (3-3-0, 6 points) and Des Moines (1-3-2, 4 points).
