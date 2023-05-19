Joe Helminiak singled home the go-ahead run in the sixth inning as Dubuque Hempstead earned its first victory of the season with a 3-2 win over Cedar Rapids Jefferson on Thursday at Core Field.
The J-Hawks won the second game, 4-2.
Andrew Tharp doubled home a run in the fourth inning of the first game and Gage Bishop’s run-scoring single in the fifth drew the Mustangs even at 2-2.
Helminiak finished the game 2-for-3. Cole Tharp pitched a perfect sixth inning to earn the win and Curt Saunders Jr. sat Jefferson down in order in the seventh to earn the save.
Broedy Kramer went 2-for-3 and scored a run in the second game for Hempstead (1-3).
Dakota 7, River Ridge/Scales Mound 0 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: The Indians blanked the Wildcats in their Illinois Class 1A regional semifinal and will play Warren/Stockton in the championship game on Saturday in East Dubuque.
Dodgeville 5, Potosi/Cassville 3 — At Potosi, Wis.: The Dodgers scored four runs in the third inning and limited Potosi/Cassville to just four singles to earn the non-conference victory.
PREP SOFTBALL
Westfield 4, Lancaster 2 — At Westfield, Wis.: The Flying Arrows battled in their WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal, but Westfield advanced with the victory.
Wisconsin Heights 6, Darlington 0 — At Mazomanie, Wis.: Sophia Wiegel went 2-for-3, but the Redbirds were limited to just four singles in a Division 4 regional quarterfinal loss to Wisconsin Heights.
Argyle 9, Benton/Shullsburg 5 — At Benton, Wis.: Halle Stluka went 2-for-3 and Ries Stluka was 2-for-4 with a double, but Benton/Shullsburg bowed out in a Division 5 regional quarterfinal.
