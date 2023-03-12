The Dubuque Dolphins swim team finished third overall out of 22 teams at the YMCA state swim meet in Marshalltown, Iowa, on March 4-5. The Dubuque Dolphins are coached by Kathy Stierman, Nate Hall and Jennifer Drayna.

Bringing home three individual gold medals for the girls was Clara Fry in the 8-and-under 100 IM (1:31.01), 25 butterfly (16.15) and 50 freestyle (34.81). The 8U girls 100 free medley relay (1:10.91) won state with Clara Fry, Annika Effertz, Claire McFadden, and Stella Schmitt. They set a team record previously held by Molly Snyder, Atley Janecek, Elyse Cloos and Rebecca Roling (1:11.40) in 2018.

