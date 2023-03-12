The Dubuque Dolphins swim team finished third overall out of 22 teams at the YMCA state swim meet in Marshalltown, Iowa, on March 4-5. The Dubuque Dolphins are coached by Kathy Stierman, Nate Hall and Jennifer Drayna.
Bringing home three individual gold medals for the girls was Clara Fry in the 8-and-under 100 IM (1:31.01), 25 butterfly (16.15) and 50 freestyle (34.81). The 8U girls 100 free medley relay (1:10.91) won state with Clara Fry, Annika Effertz, Claire McFadden, and Stella Schmitt. They set a team record previously held by Molly Snyder, Atley Janecek, Elyse Cloos and Rebecca Roling (1:11.40) in 2018.
The 9-10 girls 200 medley relay (2:23.86) are state champions with Estella Cue, Malin Thier, Evelyn Ward, and Alyssa Blum. Malin Thier won three individual state titles in the 100 IM (1:15.32), 100 freestyle (1:04.06) and 100 breaststroke (1:24.64).
Recommended for you
Evelyn Ward earned three individual titles in 50 free (28.07), which is a new team record, previously held by Nicole Wolbers (28.17) since 1987. Ward won the 100 back (1:13.33) plus another team record, previously held by Emily Weig (1:19.06) 2004. Ward also won the 50 butterfly (31.56).
In the 13-14 girls,Molly Snyder earned gold (5:15.81) and broke a team record, which was previously held by Lydia Feldman (5:26.55) since 2006.
Rebecca Roling captured first in the girls 13-14 50 free (25.72).
The 8-and-under boys medley relay (1:23.04) earned gold with Fitz Runde, Emmett Jedlicka, Hugo Stanton, and Noah Tracy. Plus, the 8U boys free relay (1:12.09) are state champs with Emmett Jedlicka, Noah Tracy, Fitz Runde, and Makoa Weber. Eight-year-old Hugo Stanton won gold in the 25 butterfly (19.97).
In the open boys age group, Kyle Powers earned an individual title in the 200 freestyle (1:49.51).
The open boys 400 free relay (3:24.83) and 200 free relay (1:32.84) of Reece Drew, Walter Freund, Jarrett Herber, and Kyle Powers captured gold in both free relays.
Other medal winners from the state meet were:
8 and under girls: 100 medley relay earned silver and a new team record (1:19.93), Madeline McFadden, Clara Fry, Claire McFadden, and Stella Schmitt. Previously held 2020 by Tessa Vilar, Lauren Cloos, Ivy Hoden, and Hannah Godel. Madeline McFadden earned bronze in the 25 butterfly.
8 and under boys: Emmett Jedlicka earned bronze in the 25 free. Noah Tracy finished second in the 50 backstroke and third in the 50 freestyle. Fitz Runde earned silver in the 25 back.
9-10 girls: 200 free relay earned bronze with Malin Their, Evelyn Ward, Alyssa Blum, and Estella Cue.
9-10 boys: Cooper Hillebrand brought home bronze in the 50 backstroke.
13-14 girls: Elaina Tucker earned silver in the Open 400 IM and bronze in the 200 IM. Rebecca Roling captured second in the 50 free (25.72) and broke a team record (25.84), which was a tie record with Nicole Wolbers (1990) and Taylor Borgerding (2022). Rebecca also captured silver in the 100 freestyle and was third in the 100 freestyle. Molly Snyder earned silver in the 200 IM plus a team record (2:25.00), previously held by Jennifer Cherba (2:26.21) since 1986.
13-14 girls: 200 free relay earned bronze with Rebecca Roling, Amia Yaklich, Molly Snyder, and Elaina Tucker.
13-14 boys: Duncan Freund earned silver in the open 50 and open 200 breaststroke. Duncan also won silver in the 13-14 100 breaststroke.
15-21 girls: 200 medley relay finished third with Grace Coyle, Kelly Snyder, Jessie Then, and Taylor Borgerding.
The 12-21 girls 400 freestyle relay earned silver with Rebecca Roling, Taylor Borgerding, Jessie Then, and Kelly Snyder.
Open girls: 200 free relay finished third, Taylor Borgerding, Jessie Then, Grace Coyle, and Kelly Snyder.
15-21 boys: Kyle Powers won silver in the 100 free. Dustin Coyle earned silver in the 500 free.
The Iowa YMCA Competitive Swimming All-Star team members were Jessie Then, 17-year-old, daughter, of Tammy and Mike Then from Dyersville; and 17-year-old Dustin Coyle, son of Amy and Dennis Coyle from Dyersville. Both Jessie and Dustin have shown dedication, excellent sportsmanship, and improvement in the sport of swimming, the best qualities of a Y swimmer.
The Dolphins will be sending 30 swimmers to the North Central YMCA Regional Meet at the Wellmark YMCA, on March 17-19.
Kyle Powers will be swimming the 100 Freestyle at the National YMCA Swim Meet at Greensboro, N.C., on April 3-7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.