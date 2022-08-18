As the landscape continues to change at every level of athletics, high school athletes in Iowa now have the opportunity to test their worth.
Literally.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association released guidance in its handbook on Wednesday laying out guidelines for high school athletes to follow who wish to earn compensation based on their name, image and likeness throughout their prep career.
“The long and short of it is, in theory, there were no rules against this in high school to begin with,” Dubuque Senior athletic director and IHSAA Board of Control member Brent Cook said. “They could have done something like this all along, just no one really knew what it was about until the colleges did it. So I don’t feel like this is any sort of major shift or anything. It will be interesting to see if any high schoolers look to take advantage of it.”
After the NIL program was approved at the collegiate level just more than a year ago, it didn’t take long to trickle down into the high school ranks. Iowa has now become the 10th state to put out guidelines for prep athletes to profit off NIL, joining Alaska, California, Colorado, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, New Jersey, New York and Utah.
“I think it’s really an unknown at this point at the high school level,” Wahlert athletic director and boys basketball coach Tom English said. “It might have a different look in the cities than the small towns, but it’s just an unknown right now so we have to be as prepared as we can. We will have to adapt a little on the fly, as well. These kids just don’t have the name recognition that the Division I college athletes do, so we’re really not sure how it’s going to trickle down at the high school level.”
Cook believes athletes who wish to pursue NIL opportunities should seek advice from school administrators and tax experts, while making sure any NIL activity doesn’t affect collegiate eligibility.
“When talking with (IHSAA) Executive Director Tom Keating, the guidance is mostly about making sure you seek counsel on your own and talk to somebody before making decisions,” he said. “If you’re age 15, 16 or 17, you can’t sign a contract without a parent anyway, so they have to be involved. Just make sure you get guidance from parents or family, and maybe even get a lawyer to cross the T’s and dot the I’s. There could be major issues with the NCAA eligibility aspects, so we don’t want to see anyone violating amateur rules. We don’t want to see anyone cost themselves a scholarship, so just make sure you talk with your parents, bring in a lawyer, just seek advice.”
The following guidelines are what will allow high school athletes to gain financial compensation based of their name, image and likeness:
- An athlete should not use any logos or member school marks or the IHSAA in NIL activity. That includes clothing and equipment.
- An athlete should not use his/her school name or mascot at all during an NIL activity.
- No member school facilities should be used for NIL activities.
- Illegal substances such as tobacco, alcohol, cannabis plus adult entertainment, weapons, gambling and gaming cannot be promoted.
Per the IHSAA’s guidelines, NIL compensation is not contingent on specific athletic performance. Compensation should not be used as a recruiting tool and no compensation will be paid by the school or an agent of the school.
“There will be more states following suit,” English said. “I do think the more widespread it becomes the guidance will have to increase to give these kids a road map on how to navigate this thing and do the right thing. We just don’t want to jeopardize what we have in the quality of our boys and girls sports. We’ll just try to do this with integrity, do it the right way and do the best we can.”
With NIL compensation a relative unknown in the high school ranks, how things play out in the future is a big question mark. English just hopes schools don’t take advantage of the possibilities that could affect the integrity of the game.
“None of us want to see kids transferring around for NIL money at the high school level,” he said. “Hopefully, this is not the intent it’s used for and that families and schools use it properly. We don’t want to jeopardize what we have.”
