Galena’s Gracie Furlong knew she would have big shoes to fill this season.
As a sophomore, she would be looked at to replace older sister, Maggie, the 2021 Northwest Upstate Illini Conference West Division Player of the Year, who had moved on to a starting role at Coe College this fall.
Gracie accepted the challenge fully, and has made a name for herself as the Pirates’ leading hitter during her sophomore season. The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week has played a pivotal role in Galena’s success this season, as the Pirates set a school record with 38 wins prior to Wednesday’s sectionals.
“Gracie has really stepped into a leadership role this season,” Galena coach Dennis Wills said. “She is just so athletic and she is really going to be something else in the next couple years to come.”
As a sophomore, she is averaging five kills per set and has a team high 394 kills so far this season. She is second on the team in blocks with 39, and leads the team in digs with 213.
“Her front row play is incredible for a sophomore,” Wills said. “She hits the ball tremendously hard, and the way she hangs in the air is pure athleticism. She also gets it done in the back row and at the service line. I’ve been coaching for 20 years and to see an athlete this young with this potential is pretty special.”
Furlong was named the tournament MVP at the Thomas Moore Tournament that featured 2A and 3A schools earlier this season.
“To receive that honor against such big schools was quite an accomplishment for her,” Wills said. “She is the kind of athlete that wants to continue learning and getting better. You can already see her improvement from last year and how she has learned to see the block and hit around it.”
Gracie, whose older sisters Katie and Maggie have both gone on to play college volleyball, said she loved growing up around the sport.
“I have been around volleyball for as long as I can remember, and getting to play a year with Maggie was just the best experience for me,” Gracie said. “They have both been so supportive and they are always there for me anytime I need them.”
Gracie has also developed a competitiveness with her sisters.
“I had 21 kills in the regional final game, which was one away from beating Katie’s record, so I was a little disappointed I didn’t get her on that one,” Gracie said. “But I definitely want to get to that 1,000 kill mark and beat her record there.”
Just a sophomore, Gracie said she knows her teammates don’t consider her an underclassman.
“Everyone is treated as an equal on this team, and everyone has a job to do,” Gracie said. “I knew I had to step up and try to fill Maggie’s spot from last year, and in doing that I had to be more of a leader and take better control of my emotions on the court. Everyone is important on this team and being successful depends on every single one of us.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.