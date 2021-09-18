EPWORTH, Iowa — Both coaches said big plays would be the key.
The assertion was that stopping chunk plays would be a deciding factor in Friday’s rivalry game. It wasn’t a big play that decided this one. It was more like a dozen.
Western Dubuque dropped 52 points and accumulated 465 yards of offense in the first half en route to a school-record total, and Spencer Zinn ran for 147 yards and four touchdowns in a first half that saw the teams combine for 707 yards of offense and 80 points.
"Neither one of us listened to that," Bobcats coach Justin Penner said.
Zinn finished with 165 yards and four touchdowns, Grant Glausser added 66 yards and a touchdown, and Kaleb Reed ran for 68 yards in mop-up duty as the Bobcats totaled 317 rushing yards on 46 attempts — an average of 6.9 yards per carry — in a 65-35 victory over Dubuque Hempstead on Friday at Buchman Field.
"Our line just came out, punched them in the mouth and gave us great holes," Zinn said. "Just that type of stuff we love to see."
The teams combined for 11 possessions in the first half — excluding the one-play drive in the final seconds of the second quarter — and nine ended in the end zone. Hempstead turned the ball over once and punted once.
WD quarterback Jack Clemens completed each of his first 16 pass attempts and ended the game 18 of 19 for 281 yards and four touchdowns as the Bobcats improved to 2-2 overall.
Andrew Oltmanns caught five passes for 118 yards and three scores, and Daviyon Gaston had four receptions for 71 yards and another TD.
Western Dubuque unofficially finished with a program-record 598 yards of offense, breaking the previous record of 593 set in 2018 at Williamsburg.
"We struggled (defensively) in the first half, but at the end of the day, who’s going to complain about scoring 52 points in the first half?" Oltmanns said. "I don’t think the game could have started any better. We didn’t punt in the first half. Our offense was just rolling today."
Noah Pettinger threw for two touchdowns and ran for another for Hempstead (1-3). He completed 10 of 21 passes for 271 yards with an interception. He also ran six times for 24 yards.
"We scored 35 points against a really good defense. We’re happy with that. We’re happy with a lot of the things we did offensively," Mustangs coach Jeff Hoerner said. "You get into a game like that and you feel like you have to be perfect on every play and it kind of comes back to bite you. But offensively we did a lot of really good things. I was happy with that and we’ll build on that."
Oltmann’s 31-yard touchdown reception capped a nine-play game-opening drive. Hempstead needed just eight plays to answer, drawing even on Charlie Besler’s 45-yard TD pass from Pettinger.
WD’s next drive was even quicker. Zinn broke off a 14-yard run on first down before breaking free for a 57-yard score on the next snap.
Hempstead’s Dontrell Harris returned the ensuing kickoff 42 yards, but Western Dubuque’s Tucker Nauman recovered a fumble two plays later and the Bobcats cashed in with Zinn’s 4-yard TD run for a 21-7 lead.
Harris returned the next kickoff 63 yards and Pettinger threw a 23-yard touchdown to Luke Odefey.
Clemens connected with Gaston for a 30-yard touchdown on the Bobcats’ next drive and Hempstead’s Luc Montocchio answered right back with a 1-yard TD plunge.
"I think there’s nothing wrong with having to score every time you get the ball. It’s kind of good to have that pressure to score every time," Clemens said. "Up front, they did a good job blocking. It’s easy to score when you’ve got lots of options to do it. You can run the ball, you can pass the ball, anything works."
Oltmanns returned the ensuing kickoff 41 yards, took a hard hit at the end of it, then capped the three-play drive with a 40-yard touchdown pass from Clemens, giving WD a 33-21 lead with 7:20 left in the first half.
"All I know is it gave me a little bit of a ring in the head, but you have to get back up and show them they didn’t get to you," Oltmanns said.
Hempstead went three-and-out for the only punt of the first half and Zinn sandwiched 5-yard touchdown runs around a 4-yard TD run from the Mustangs’ Pettinger.
Zinn’s fourth TD of the half came with 55 seconds left in the half and Western Dubuque’s Ryker Staudenmaier recovered an accidental onside kick to set up Grant Glausser’s 3-yard TD run with 6 seconds left.
The Bobcats led, 52-28, with a 465-242 advantage in yards of offense at halftime.
"We had that spark that we were really going to come out and do that. I’m not surprised, really," Zinn said.
Oltmanns hauled in a 28-yard touchdown pass from Clemens to open the second half. Dominic Frost jumped a route and picked off Pettinger on the next drive, returning it 28 yards for a touchdown and breaking the program record for points in a game — set in a 63-27 victory over Dubuque Wahlert in 2018.
"We expect a lot out of kids and we practice the maximum amount of time on a regular basis, and films, and just really high expectations. And so when our kids can enjoy playing the game like they did, that’s important to us," Penner said. "Jack had that little bounce in his step and he wanted to knock me down on the sideline. It was a lot of fun, man. And that’s our brand of football."
Pettinger hooked up with Odefey for a 74-yard touchdown with 8:57 left.
Odefey finished with four catches for 113 yards and two touchdowns. Besler had four catches for 117 yards and a score.