Luke Harwick was facing some stiff competition this season on area golf courses.
The toughest was wearing the same Dyersville Beckman gear as he was.
Despite the defending Iowa Class 2A state champion being his own teammate, the Trailblazers’ sophomore still stood out with a remarkable campaign that closed with a state runner-up medal.
Harwick fronts the first annual Telegraph Herald all-area boys golf team of the area’s top six players, designed as a traditional golf team lineup with honorable mentions.
LUKE HARWICK (SOPH., DYERSVILLE BECKMAN)
From the start of the season, it was apparent Harwick was going to be a force for the Trailblazers. It culminated in a standout performance at the Iowa Class 2A state meet, firing a 71-75—146 to finish as state runner-up and losing out on a state title by one shot. His performance keyed Beckman to a runner-up team finish as well, which was the best in program history. With two more years ahead, Harwick will be working toward state gold.
NOAH KIRSCH (SR., LANCASTER)
Kirsch closed his career with the Flying Arrows with a terrific season and performance at state, capturing a Wisconsin Division 3 runner-up finish in Kohler last month by shooting an 80-72—152 to finish only 2 strokes behind the champion. That followed up a tremendous junior season where he won the state championship.
NATE OFFERMAN (JR., DYERSVILLE BECKMAN)
Entering the season as the defending Iowa Class 2A state champion, Offerman strived for a repeat bid. Offerman shot a 77-77—154 to place 16th overall. He still shot at the top of the Trailblazers’ lineup all season and frequently provided the best or second best team score as Beckman finished second at state.
BEN DOLTER (FR., WAHLERT)
Dolter made an immediate impact for the Golden Eagles, scoring at the top of the lineup during his freshman season and helping the program reach the Iowa Class 4A state meet for the third time in four years. He also delivered the best performance at state, tying for 26th place with a 75-83—158.
RYAN STOFFREGEN (JR., GALENA)
It was the definition of a breakout season for Stoffregen, and he’ll look to follow it up with a strong senior campaign. Stoffregen finished with a two-round 79-77—156 to place 23rd overall at the Illinois Class 1A state meet, and he’ll aim for the top 15 as a senior.
BROCK WILSON (FR., WESTERN DUBUQUE)
Another freshman to leave his mark immediately, Wilson played near the top of the Bobcats’ lineup and qualified for the Iowa Class 4A state meet last fall. With a two-round 163, he placed 44th overall and has nowhere to go but up as the years progress.
HONORABLE MENTION
Noah Boge (Beckman), Brady Boeckenstedt (Beckman), Nick Splinter (Wahlert), Will Coohey (Wahlert), Noah Nabb (Maquoketa), Jack Wiskus (Edgewood-Colesburg), Carson Kroll (Mineral Point).
