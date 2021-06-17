BY JIM LEITNER
TH sports editor
The Prairie League will celebrate 75 consecutive summers of semi-pro baseball during a day-long event July 17 at Epworth Centennial Park.
Organized by long-time Prairie League supporter and former Dubuque County American Legion head coach Rob Hoerner, the day begins with a league game between Placid and Epworth at 11 a.m. There will be a one-hour Old-Timers Game from 1-2 p.m., followed by another league game between original Prairie League members Bernard and Zwingle at 2:30 p.m.
A home-run hitting contest featuring eight semi-pro players will take place at 4 p.m., and the festivities will conclude with live music beginning at 6 p.m. There will be drawings for door prizes throughout the day, 75-year memorabilia available for purchase, a photo area, a special table set up to present and view Prairie League memorabilia and time to reminisce the present and past fun of the league.
Proceeds will be donated to a charitable organization.
The Prairie League formed in 1931 with eight community teams — Bernard, Fillmore, Melleray, St. Joseph’s, Otter Creek, Key West, LaMotte and Zwingle. The league flourished until 1941, when it paused due to World War II. The late Paul “Winkie” Hoerner reorganized the league in 1946, and it has been going strong ever since.
The teams competing in the 85th overall season of the Prairie League include: Balltown, Bellevue, Bernard, the Dubuque Budweisers, the Dubuque Packers, East Dubuque, Epworth, Farley, Holy Cross, Peosta, Placid/Pleasant Grove and Zwingle.
PLACID HOSTING ANNUAL DAY OF HONOR
The Placid semi-pro baseball team will hold its fourth annual Day of Honor on Sunday afternoon. The Pirates will induct Quirin “Quay” Kennedy, Lloyd Till, Loras Simon, Carl McDermott and Robert Young onto its wall of honor and recognize Loras Federspiel as a loyal supporter.
The day begins with a Babe Ruth game between Placid and Epworth at 10:30 a.m. Pleasant Grove hosts Epworth in a Prairie League game at 12:30 p.m., and Peosta will play Cascade at 2:30 p.m. in Eastern Iowa Hawkeye League play.
The Wall of Honor ceremony takes place at 5 p.m., and music by Mark Zalaznik will follow at 6 p.m. Concessions will be available, and carry-ins will not be permitted.
WORLD OF OUTLAWS TO MAKE DEBUT AT DUBUQUE SPEEDWAY
The World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series will make its debut at Dubuque Speedway on Friday night in the middle of a three-race swing in the upper Midwest. The Outlaws visit 34 Raceway in Burlington, Iowa, on Thursday night and head to Beaver Dam (Wis.) Raceway on Saturday night.
The Dubuque Fairgrounds’ 3/8-mile bullring has never hosted “The Greatest Show on Dirt,” but several different sanctioning bodies have contested events at the Iowa facility. Since 2019, the World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series has scheduled events for Dubuque, but rain washed out the event in 2019 and COVID-19 protocols cancelled the race in 2020.
“I love getting out to new tracks,” said David Gravel, who is second in the championship standings. “We go to some places like Knoxville, Eldora or Williams Grove where everyone has all these massive notebooks and we all have agendas on what to expect and then how to react. But, when we go to these new places, you have to throw everything out the window. Obviously, you can compare it to other tracks, but it’s all an even playing field when the night begins. You really see which driver and crews can adapt the best.”
WATERLOO EAST LEAVING MVC AFTER THIS SCHOOL YEAR
The Waterloo School Board on Monday unanimously voted to allow Waterloo East High School to depart the Mississippi Valley Conference following the 2021-22 academic year. East will join 10 schools who will leave the Central Iowa Metro League on the same time frame.
Ames, Des Moines East, Des Moines Hoover, Des Moines Lincoln, Des Moines North, Des Moines Roosevelt, Fort Dodge, Marshalltown, Mason City and Ottumwa earlier this year announced plans to form a new conference because of a significant competitive imbalance with the larger and more affluent Des Moines suburban schools.
Waterloo East’s departure leaves both the MVC and the new conference with an uneven number of schools.
Also at Monday’s school board meeting, Waterloo officials approved the demolition of historic Sloane Wallace Stadium. The demolition project for the 99-year-old facility at 1115 West Fifth St. will cost $140,000.
RIVER RIDGE’S RHODES TO PLAY IN ILLINOIS SHRINE BOWL
River Ridge outside linebacker Caleb Rhodes will compete in the 47th annual Illinois High School Shrine Game on June 19 at Illinois Wesleyan University in Bloomington, Ill. The University of Dubuque recruit will be among 106 of the best players in Illinois to participate in the all-star game, which kicks off at 11 a.m.
The all-star game will raise money for Shriners Hospital for Children, the official philanthropy of Shriners International. For more information about scheduled events, along with rosters for both the Red and Blue teams, visit www.ilshrinegame.com. Admission is $10 and can be purchased at the gate.
The pandemic forced the cancellation of last year’s game, but organizers still raised nearly $20,000 that went directly to providing outstanding medical care for children at the Shriners Hospitals for Children.
ILLINOIS plans INAUGURAL GIRLS STATE WRESTLING meet
The Illinois High School Association Board of Directors on Monday finalized the schedule and location of the first-ever individual girls wrestling state finals in 2022.
The first-ever girls state finals will take place at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington on Friday and Saturday, February 25-26, 2022. The IHSA previously conducted its dual team wrestling state finals on this Saturday and will now extend that tournament to two days, running it concurrently with the individual girls wrestling state finals.
The tournament will consist of the quarterfinal round and the first two rounds of wrestlebacks being contested on Friday morning and afternoon. The semifinals, consolation rounds, and place matches will follow on Saturday morning and afternoon. The event will culminate with a Grand March of the finalists, followed by the state championship matches in 14 different weight classes.
The IHSA Board first approved the formation of the IHSA individual girls state finals at their meeting in June 2020. More than 800 girls from IHSA schools were eligible to wrestle during the 2019-20 school year after completing the required testing to determine their weight class. In 2020-21, the IHSA wrestling season ran from April 19 to June 12 as a result of the pandemic and the IHSA was not able to conduct a postseason.