Clarke women basketball
Buy Now

Clarke’s Tina Ubl puts up a shot past Freed-Hardeman’s Raegan Purvine during their NAIA women’s basketball tournament game at the Kehl Center on Wednesday. The Pride face Lewis-Clarke at 8 p.m. Monday in the Sweet 16 in Sioux City, Iowa.

 Dave Kettering

For the fourth consecutive season, the Clarke University women’s basketball program will play in the Sweet 16 of the NAIA tournament.

After two wins by a combined 11 points in the opening two rounds of the 64-team field, the Pride will face NAIA tournament veteran Lewis-Clark at 8 p.m. Monday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. The teams have combined for a 59-7 record this season.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.