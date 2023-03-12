Clarke’s Tina Ubl puts up a shot past Freed-Hardeman’s Raegan Purvine during their NAIA women’s basketball tournament game at the Kehl Center on Wednesday. The Pride face Lewis-Clarke at 8 p.m. Monday in the Sweet 16 in Sioux City, Iowa.
For the fourth consecutive season, the Clarke University women’s basketball program will play in the Sweet 16 of the NAIA tournament.
After two wins by a combined 11 points in the opening two rounds of the 64-team field, the Pride will face NAIA tournament veteran Lewis-Clark at 8 p.m. Monday at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. The teams have combined for a 59-7 record this season.
Clarke will join two other Iowa schools — Sioux City’s Briar Cliff University and Sioux Center’s Dordt University — as well as Heart of America Conference rival Central Methodist in the Sweet 16.
Here is a capsule look at the tournament:
Monday’s Sweet 16 games — Texas Wesleyan vs. Central Methodist (Mo.), 1 p.m.; Westmont (Calif.) vs. Marian (Ind)., 3 p.m.; Rio Grande vs. Campbellsville (Ky.), 6 p.m.; Clarke vs. Lewis-Clark (Idaho), 8 p.m.
Tuesday’s Sweet 16 games — Briar Cliff (Iowa) vs. Indiana Wesleyan, 1 p.m.; Dakota State (S.D.) vs. Carroll (Mont.), 3 p.m.; Cumberlands (Ky.) vs. Thomas More (Ky.), 6 p.m.; Montana Western vs. Dordt (Iowa), 8 p.m.
Quarterfinals — The Clarke/Lewis-Clark and Rio Grande/Campbellsville winners play at 1 p.m. Wednesday. The other quarterfinals take place at 3 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Semifinals —Friday, 6 & 8 p.m.
Championship — Saturday, 7 p.m.
Broacast — The NAIA Network – the association’s official video streaming home – will broadcast all Round of 16, quarterfinal and semifinal games live. Single-day passes can be purchased for $9.95, while an all-championship tournament package is available at $34.95. For more information and to pre-register, visit https://www.naia.org/sports/wbkb/stretch_wbkb.
CLARKE PRIDE
Location — Dubuque, Iowa
Coach — Courtney Boyd (6th season)
Record — 29-4
NAIA ranking — No. 7
Duer Quadrant seed – No. 2
Conference — Heart of America Conference
How they got here — The Pride finished second in the Heart of America Conference regular season at 19-3 and lost an 82-72 decision to regular-season champ and national No. 1-ranked Central Methodist in the league tournament final. Clarke hosted the first two rounds of the NAIA tournament and defeated Indiana Northwest, 67-61, before taking out Freed-Hardeman (Tenn.), 63-58, to earn a berth in Sioux City.
Trending — The Pride did not lose consecutive games all season and won six in a row ahead of the conference tournament final. Three of their losses came to Central Methodist and the other to MidAmerica Nazarene. They have won 8 of 9.
NAIA tournament history — Boyd has guided the Pride to four consecutive NAIA tournament berths and led the team to quarterfinal appearances in 2019 and 2021. This is Clarke’s seventh overall trip to the NAIA tournament.
Scoring leaders — Tina Ubl 12.9 points per game, Emma Kelchen 11.7 ppg, Nicole McDermott 10.6 ppg, Taylor Haase 10.0 ppg, Giana Michels 8.8 ppg, Mya Merschman 8.2 ppg.
LEWIS-CLARK STATE WARRIORS
Location — Lewiston, Idaho
Coach — Brian Orr
Record — 30-3
NAIA ranking — No. 10
Duer Quadrant seed – No. 3
Conference — Cascade Collegiate Conference
How they got here — The Warriors won the Cascade Collegiate Conference regular-season championship and lost to Eastern Oregon in the conference tournament championship game. They defeated Simpson (Calif.), 73-55, in the first round of the NAIA tournament and beat Rocky Mountain (Mont.), 67-50, in the round of 32.
Trending — The Warriors have won 11 of 12. They have lost twice to Eastern Oregon, and Westmont (Calif.) handed them their other defeat.
NAIA tournament history — Lewis-Clark has qualified for the tournament 25 times, including last season.
