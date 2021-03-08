Loras College crowned three champions on Sunday while finishing second in the team standings at the American Rivers Conference men’s indoor track & field championships at Wartburg College in Waverly, Iowa.
Wartburg scored 172 to edge the Duhawks by 14 points, while Dubuque took fourth in the nine-team meet with 77 points.
Loras’ Ryan Rogers, a Dubuque Wahlert graduate, cleared 4.92 meters in the pole vault to defend his 2020 gold medal and set a new meet record. Rogers also placed second in the long jump and 60 meter hurdles.
The Duhawks’ Josh Smith won the 60 meters in 6.83 seconds to set another meet record. He also took second in the 200 meters.
On his way to defending his 800-meter crown from a season ago, Loras’ Mike Jasa broke the Wartburg facility record by 0.06 seconds with a time of 1:52.45.
The Duhawks also got runner-up performances from Evan Jamrozy (5,000), Derik Bunten (triple jump), Luke Guttormson (3,000) and the 4x400 relay (Smith, Ted Kruse, Jake Willkomm and Shamari Scott).
Scott took third in the 400, and Alex Martens earned bronze in the high jump. Also finishing third for Loras were the 4x800 (Carter Oberfoell, Wyatt Kelly, Conor Otting and Jasa) and the distance medley relay (Chris Guise, Carson Vaske, Otting and Will Yasdick).
Dubuque’s lone title came from Clayton Hahn, who won the shot put in 16.11 meters. He also took second in the weight throw. Zachary Naatz and Zac Couture completed a 1-2-3 finish for the Spartans in the shot put.
Jatavion Hawkins finished second in the high jump, while Dubuque teammate Jeremiah Steed took third in the triple jump and 200.
Wartburg’s Joe Freiburger, a Western Dubuque grad, set a Wartburg facility record in the 5,000-meter run en route to his gold medal with time of 14:25.87.
BASEBALL
Baker 4-2, Clarke 3-9 — At Baldwin City, Kan.: Donovyn Curiel homered among his three hits, Gabriel Quinones collected two hits and three RBIs, Dubuque Senior grad Johnny Blake had a pair of hits and Cascade native Bryce Simon tripled as the Pride (9-6) salvaged a split. River Ridge (Ill.) grad Tayden Patterson allowed two runs in six innings to earn the mound win. In the opener, Tavan Shahidi had two hits for Clarke.
MEN’S VOLLEYBALL
Park 3, Clarke 0 — At Parkville, Mo.: Mike Jenkins had 11 kills, and Eric Schmidt put up 13 assists but the Pride fell, 25-14, 25-18, 25-19.
BOWLING
Clarke takes 3rd, 4th — At Keokuk, Iowa: The Clarke women’s bowling team finished third of six teams at the Heart of America Conference tournament. The Pride finished fourth of six teams in the men’s competition.