Dubuque Senior’s Nate Obbink and Dubuque Hempstead’s Wil Sigwarth are getting quite used to playing alongside each other.
The juniors have led the charge for their respective programs this fall, and along with their teams have built off the other in hopes of progression entering the final stretch of the season in October.
“We’ve always had that little rivalry between me and Wil, but it’s a friendly rivalry for sure,” Obbink said. “It’s always been a competition between us, and it’s fun. It’s that Dubuque Senior-Dubuque Hempstead battle that’s always been a thing. It’s fun to have that.”
Obbink led the Rams on Monday with a 78, and Sigwarth was right there with him to front the Mustangs with a 79 to lead their teams at the final round of the Mississippi Valley Conference Valley Divisional at Bunker Hill Golf Course.
“We’ve been talking about it, not just the Hempstead-Senior rivalry, but between me and Nate,” Sigwarth said. “It’s all fun and good-hearted, though.”
Sigwarth closed with a three-round total of 78-81-79—238 to place 10th overall, and Obbink shot an 80-85-78—243 for 15th as both players earned second team all-MVC honors.
“I think those two have played together a lot and they’re kind of used to each other,” Senior coach Tim Felderman said. “They’ve been pretty comparable score-wise for most of the meets, too. Towards the end of the year here they’ve played a lot together, and they’ll play together again on Thursday (in the final round of the city meet). They’re both juniors and trying to get better and they get along. They seem to have fun playing together.”
The Rams finished fifth in the overall team standings with a 1,024, and the Mustangs were right behind in sixth with a 1,031.
“It provides good competition,” Hempstead coach Chad Parkin said. “If Senior’s only a couple strokes ahead of you, you always want to try and catch your city rival. Our top two guys and their top two guys are always really close. It’s some good, fun competition between those guys. It’s not so good that we couldn’t catch them today, but nonetheless they played really well and you can’t take anything away from them.”
Hempstead senior Nate Kaesbauer finished with an 84-85-79—248 for 17th place, and Senior junior Owen King closed with a 78-86-86—250 for 19th as both earned all-MVC honorable mention.
“I started off a little rough and things were kind of shaky for me,” Obbink said of the start of his season. “But I managed to turn it around. I’m glad to see some of these guys getting better, too, and we’re hoping to come back next year a little stronger with a deep team.”
In the final round of the Mississippi Divisional at Hunters Ridge Golf Course in Marion, Dubuque Wahlert finished fourth overall with a three-round total of 945, and Western Dubuque took sixth place with a 967.
Golden Eagles freshman Ben Dolter snagged a ninth-place finish with a 76-78-78—232 to earn all-MVC first team. Wahlert junior Will Coohey (236) and sophomore Roan Martineau (242) earned second team, while seniors Alex Link (244) and Nick Splinter (247) received honorable mention.
Western Dubuque senior Davis Stelzer finished with a 73-84-77—234 to place 11th overall and earn all-MVC second team, along with fellow Bobcats sophomore Jackson Webber (241). Western Dubuque freshman Brock Wilson had a 244 and earned honorable mention.