Dubuque Wahlert’s Julia Roth delivers a pitch during the first game of Tuesday’s doubleheader against Dubuque Senior at Wiegand Field. Roth threw a three-hit shutout as the Golden Eagles swept, 3-0 and 10-1.
A beautiful, warm, and sunny midsummer-like afternoon greeted the season-opening softball doubleheader between Dubuque Wahlert and Dubuque Senior.
The visiting Golden Eagles responded with midsummer-like playing form in sweeping the Rams, 3-0 and 10-1, at Wiegand Field on Tuesday behind dominant pitching from Julia Roth and Tierani Teslow, and a flurry of home runs by five different players.
Wahlert coach Tyler Lang was not surprised by the Eagles’ impressive performance.
“We left a lot of runners on base in the first game and I would have liked to get a few more runs in,” he said. “We got production from our eighth and ninth hitters. If we get that kind of production, our lineup should be pretty tough to maneuver for any opponent. Julia and Tierani were pretty dominant in the circle today. It was nice to see that when we made a couple of mistakes in the first game, we were able to buckle down and work through it.”
Wahlert’s all-everything freshman pitcher Julia Roth outdueled the Ram’s Meredith Gatto in Game 1.
Wahlert and Roth clung to a 1-0 lead after six innings courtesy of the Ruth Tauber’s long home run to right field leading off the game.
Wahlert came up with the dagger in the top of the seventh inning with back-to-back home runs from Sadie Schultz and Lexi Zeal, the Eagles Nos. 8 and 9 hitters, leading off the inning and quickly making the score 3-0.
Roth retired the Rams in the bottom of the seventh inning to record her first win of the season, throwing a three-hit shutout. She struck out nine while only walking one.
Roth and Tauber both led the hitting attack with two hits.
“We did a lot of preparation before today, especially as a team. I know my teammates have my back which makes it easy to pitch,” Roth said. “I trust in my catcher. A lot of practice and work in the offseason has helped.”
With all the drama of the tight first game, Wahlert blew the second game wide open in the first inning, scoring five runs — highlighted by three hits and sloppy Senior fielding with three errors. A two-run single by Schultz was the big hit in the inning. After that, Teslow shut down the Rams, allowing only three hits and a lone run on an RBI single by Ava Rupp in the third inning.
The long ball display continued in the second game for Wahlert, with three more home runs — including another home run to left field by Schultz, this one a two-run shot.
The two home runs were the first of her career.
Julia Roth and Addison Klein also provided solo home runs in the fourth and seventh inning, respectively, to close out the Eagles’ scoring in the second game.
Klein led Wahlert’s 10-hit attack in Game 2, adding two singles with her home run for a 3-for-4 game.
Roth and Schultz also had singles in addition to their home runs, with Schultz totalling four RBIs.
There are not many girls who are going to outwork her. She’s a competitor,” Lang said of Roth before turning to Schultz: “Sadie has improved a ton over the offseason. I saw it early on in our first hitting session.”
In addition to the two opening day wins, Wahlert opened the season as the fourth ranked team in the preseason Iowa Class 3A rankings.