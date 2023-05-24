A beautiful, warm, and sunny midsummer-like afternoon greeted the season-opening softball doubleheader between Dubuque Wahlert and Dubuque Senior.

The visiting Golden Eagles responded with midsummer-like playing form in sweeping the Rams, 3-0 and 10-1, at Wiegand Field on Tuesday behind dominant pitching from Julia Roth and Tierani Teslow, and a flurry of home runs by five different players.

