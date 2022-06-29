FARLEY, Iowa — Bryce Rudiger felt comfortable throwing all three of his pitches Wednesday night. More importantly, he consistently worked ahead in the count.
The junior right-hander with a three-quarters arm slot struck out seven and allowed just four hits in a complete-game shutout to lead Iowa Class 3A No. 5 Dubuque Wahlert to an 11-0, seven-inning win over No. 4 Western Dubuque in the first game of a Mississippi Valley Conference doubleheader.
In the nightcap, the Bobcats gained the split, 6-2, behind the stellar pitching of Isaac Then, who fanned 11 Golden Eagles.
“My location was just there all night,” Rudiger said. “I was locating my curveball, my fastball and my change-up. It was all there, and my defense played well behind me all game.
“I knew they were a really good hitting team, but I didn’t really change my approach much at all. I tried to treat it like any other game, throw strikes and compete. It’s a good feeling because I wouldn’t be surprised to see them again this season.”
Both teams earned No. 1 seeds for the substate tournaments, which begin next Friday. So, both teams could make it to the state tournament in Iowa City.
Rudiger improved to 8-0 and lowered his ERA to 1.32 with the win and has fanned 47 in 37 innings of work this season. He became just the second pitcher to shut out the Bobcats, joining West Delaware’s Peyton Aldrich, who beat the Bobcats, 1-0, on June 15.
After threatening in the top of the first, Wahlert opened the scoring in the second on Rudiger’s team-leading fourth home run of the season. Patrick Fitzgerald hit a towering double inside the left-field line to lead off, and Rudiger followed with his blast just to the left of the 370-foot sign in straightaway center.
“That felt pretty good,” Rudiger said. “It felt good to help myself and get us going on the bats, too.”
The Bobcats threatened in the bottom of the fourth, when Brett Harris and Garrett Kadolph singled and Bryn Vantiger walked to load the bases. But Rudiger ended the threat by coaxing Jack Clemens into a comebacker for the third out.
Wahlert carried that momentum into the top of the fifth and tacked on a pair of runs. Christian Prull led off by being hit by a pitch, and Owen Wallace executed a perfect bunt before leadoff man Ryan Brosius laced an RBI triple just inside the left-field line. Aaron Savary followed with an opposite-field RBI single to right to make it 4-0.
“WD has a really good team, and their pitchers actually threw pretty well,” Savary said. “We were just able to find the barrel right away, get guys on and eventually get them in.
“You have to give Rudy a lot of credit. That’s a really good hitting team, and to shut them down is phenomenal. That’s the best I’ve seen him throw.”
In the sixth, Rudiger laced a one-out single up the middle, and Prull lined a double inside the left-field line to make it 5-0 and chase Western Dubuque starter Nathan Roling in favor of Zach Gehl.
Tommy Forbes singled to left, and Brosius walked to load the bases for Savary, who pasted a two-run single up the middle to stretch the lead to 7-0. Gehl got out of the inning when Ben Freed lined into a double play started by Kadolph at first base.
The Eagles hung another crooked number in the seventh. Jack Walsh and Fitzgerald opened the inning with doubles to the gaps for the first run, Brosius drew a bases-loaded walk, Carson Cummer drove in a run with an infield single and a run scored on a wild pitch.
Wahlert batted around in the inning and scored four times on three hits and three walks.
Harris, an eighth grader and the younger brother of Ole Miss standout Calvin Harris, collected three of the Bobcats’ four hits.
In the second inning of the nightcap, Kadolph gave the Bobcats their first lead of the night with a leadoff home run to left field. His sixth homer of the season came against his former teammates, who he helped to the state championship game last summer.
An inning later, Kadolph smoked a two-out, two-run single to left to put the Bobcats ahead, 3-0. Western Dubuque loaded the bases on Jake Goodman’s double off the left-centerfield wall and walks to Harris and Tucker Nauman.
The Eagles answered in the top of the fourth. Cummer doubled inside the left-field line to lead off, then scored on Freed’s single the opposite way into left field.
But got that run right back. Vantiger blooped a single inside the right-field line, Clemens executed a perfect bunt and Nick Bryant reached on a hit batsman. Caleb Klein then delivered a two-out single up the middle to make it 4-1.
Western Dubuque lefty Then exited after reaching his 110-pitch limit in the sixth inning. He struck out 11 and allowed four hits and two walks in 5 2/3 innings.
In the bottom of the sixth, Goodman singled with two outs and took second on an error. He scored on Caleb Klein’s bloop single to right field, and Harris followed with an RBI single to left.
In the seventh, the Eagles got a run on a Tommy Forbes ground out, but the Bobcats closed it out from there.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.