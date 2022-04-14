Dubuque Hempstead freshman Ally Darter knows there aren’t a lot of high school wheelchair athletes in the area, but that hasn’t stopped her from challenging herself on a daily basis in her first year of high school.
The Telegraph Herald Athlete of the Week owns the state’s best performances in four wheelchair track and field events — a 25.97 in the 100 meters, a 51.85 in the 200 meters, a 1:41.26 in the 400 meters and a throw of 8 feet, 4 inches in the shot put. Darter won three events at Saturday’s Davenport Assumption Invitational.
“Every time I go out there, I just try to do better than I’ve done before,” said Darter, who was born with Spina Bifida and has been in a wheelchair all of her life. “I know that when I get to Drake in a few weeks there will be some other kids to compete against, and that is really exciting.”
When Darter was named the Most Valuable Female Athlete at Saturday’s meet, she said she couldn’t believe it.
“I never thought I’d ever win that kind of award,” she said. “I was really surprised by it. My teammates were all excited for me, and that’s something I will never forget.”
Darter began competing in track in middle school after being introduced to the sport by friends in Wisconsin.
“I watched them compete and thought it would be fun to try,” she said. “My family has always been really big into running, and this allows me to be a part of it, too.”
Thanks to Adaptive Sports Iowa, Darter was able to get a chair specifically for track and field.
“I am just really appreciative of them getting me a chair to use,” she said. “If it weren’t for them, I wouldn’t be able to do this.”
Darter said that she is also thankful for her coaches at Hempstead.
“They work really hard to make sure I can do things at practice, especially when the weather isn’t the best,” she said. “They have been doing a lot for me, and I am just thankful to have them.”
Hempstead track coach Scott Steepleton said having Darter on the team has been a positive experience.
“When we found out she was going to be coming out for track and field, the coaches and I did some research on how we could help her,” Steepleton said. “It’s been a learning process, especially with the weather adversity. When it’s raining, it affects how she grips her wheels; when it’s windy, it takes her a lot more effort to push her wheels. We are always learning and trying to help her out the most we can. She’s a super kid.”
Darter also competes in a travel wheelchair basketball league and swims year-round with her club team and the Mustangs.
“I just really love sports,” she said. “Swimming makes me feel the most normal because I get out of my chair and I can do everything but kick my legs. It’s an amazing feeling.”
Added Steepleton: “She’s smiling all the time, and she just loves to compete. Her teammates run around the track when she races and cheer for her. Kids from other schools have started to take notice of her and are supporting her during her races. It’s a really cool thing to see.”