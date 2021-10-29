Cedar Rapids Kennedy's Alex Koch (22) tries to break a tackle Dubuque Senior's Dylan Dean (40), Alec Parkin (85) and Jalen Johnson (25) during a first round Class 5A football playoff game at Kingston Stadium in Cedar Rapids on Friday, October 29, 2021. (Cliff Jette/Freelance for the Gazette)
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa --- The first quarter went about the way Dubuque Senior hoped it would.
The second quarter was the opposite.
It was a little too difficult to climb out of a 10-point deficit after that.
Jazan Williams ran for 206 yards and two touchdowns, and Class 5A No. 1-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy beat the Rams for the second time this season, this time a 23-9 defeat in the first round of the 5A playoffs.
Kennedy (10-0), the only undefeated team in Class 5A, advanced to next week’s state quarterfinals against No. 9 Urbandale (8-2) or No. 4 Iowa City High (9-1).
Senior, which was seeking its first playoff win since 1997, ended the season 5-5. Kennedy also beat the Rams, 28-21, on Sept. 23 at Kingston.
The Rams held the Cougars to just 26 yards of offense in the opening quarter and took a 3-0 lead on Kyle Konrardy’s 44-yard field goal.
But Kennedy’s first play of the second quarter was a 22-yard pass from quarterback Carson Blietz to Jeron Senters to kickstart an 80-yard scoring drive.
Williams, who ran for 90 yards alone in the second quarter, scored on touchdown runs of 8 and 43 yards, the second coming with 5:03 left in the half, to give Kennedy a 13-3 lead it never relinquished.
The Rams, meanwhile, had just two possessions in the second quarter. The first gained 17 yards before ending with a punt. The second moved 29 yards, but Senior turned the ball over on downs at the 50-yard line with 1:44 left in the half.
Rams defensive end Alec Parkin had two sacks and Dylan Dean blocked a 28-yard field goal attempt in the closing seconds of the first half.
Kennedy fullback Alex Koch broke through the middle of the Senior defense for a 32-yard touchdown on fourth-and-2 early in the fourth quarter, and Hayden Klett ran in the two-point conversion for a 21-3 lead.
Koch finished with 72 yards on six carries as the Cougars piled up 275 yards on the ground.
Senior finally got moving offensively after that as Gilligan orchestrated a 10-play, 65-yard scoring drives 5-yard run on an option pitch. Gilligan was tackled short on a two-point conversion run that would have pulled Senior within 11 with 6:14 left.
The Rams forced a Kennedy three-and-out, but Gilligan was sacked and fumbled in the end zone, and Aitchison recovered for a safety.
Gilligan completed 17 of 34 passes for 129 yards but was sacked five times. Aitchison ran for 95 yards and had three receptions for 38 yards. Tommy Williams added 59 rushing and 22 receiving yards for the Rams.