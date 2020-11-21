Keith Johnson lifted the Clarke University men’s basketball team to its first victory of the season on Friday night.
The former Dubuque Hempstead product scored 25 points on 9-for-12 shooting from the field as the Pride cruised past Cardinal Stritch, 102-56, in La Crosse, Wis.
Johnson also went 7-for-10 from the free-throw line, helping Clarke (1-1) build a 46-18 lead by halftime.
Cobb Hubbard added 10 points for the Pride, while Jordan Lake and Righteous Chester added eight points apiece.
The Clarke defense forced 20 turnovers and held Cardinal Stritch to 35 percent shooting from the field in the runaway victory.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
North Scott 52, Dubuque Hempstead 43 — At Eldridge, Iowa: The Class 4A No. 6-ranked Lancers rallied in the second half to drop the Mustangs in their season opener.
Hempstead (0-1) led the defending 4A state champions, 21-19, at halftime. However, the Lancers answered with a 21-point third quarter to stake control and hang on down the stretch.
West Delaware 45, Western Dubuque 35 — At Manchester, Iowa: Despite coming off a two-win season a year ago, the Hawks won their season opener under new coach Matt Uthoff — the former boys coach at West Delaware.
The Bobcats (0-1), meanwhile, struggled to get much going on the offensive end.