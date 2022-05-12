As expected, the Western Dubuque and Dubuque Wahlert girls track & field programs showed off at the Iowa Class 3A state qualifying meet on Thursday night in Decorah, Iowa.
The top two finishers in each event automatically qualified for next week’s state meet in Des Moines, and the Bobcats and Golden Eagles will be well represented.
Western Dubuque swept the team championships. The Wahlert girls were third and the boys finished sixth.
The Bobcats opened by taking gold in the sprint medley relay, as Ava Ramler, Sammy Recker, Brynn Walters and Audrey Biermann won in 1:46.38. Taryn Penney earned gold in the shot put with a toss of 41-06 3/4. Maddy Maahs was second in the discus at 113-03.
Biermann earned three sprint golds, taking first in the 100 in 12.31, winning the 400 in 56.37, and setting a school record in the 200 at 24.89.
Kaitlyn Thole placed second in the 800 in 2:29.05.
Wahlert finished second in the sprint medley relay, with Meghan McDonald, Lauren McClimon, Tessa Berning and Rylee Steffen crossing in 1:46.83. The Golden Eagles’ 4x800 relay took first in 10:03.83 behind Olivia Donovan, Alana Duggan, Jamie Schmid and Ellie Meyer.
McDonald was second in the 100 in 12.69. The Eagles took first in the distance medley relay in 4:24.45 with Emma Donovan, Berning, Olivia Donovan and Schmid. Steffen took second in the 400 in 57.85 and in the 200 in 25.45.
Ellie Meyer won gold for the Eagles in the 1,500 in 5:09.85. The Wahlert 4x100 relay of Steffen, Emma Donovan, Berning and McDonald captured first in 49.32, and the 4x400 team of Schmid, Mia Kunnert, Olivia Donovan and McClimon also finished first in 4:08.68.
Galena tri-op advances 5 events to state — At Geneseo, Ill.: The Galena/East Dubuque/River Ridge tri-op finished fourth in the team standings at the Illinois Class 2A Geneseo sectional on Wednesday, but did advance five events to the state championships May 19-21 in Charleston.
Zoe Eisenberg placed first in the wheelchair division shot put and discus to qualify, while Avery Engle placed first in the 3,200. Addison Albrecht punched her ticket to state by taking second in the long jump, and Hannah Lacey advanced with a runner-up finish in the 100 hurdles.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
Bobcats, Eagles heading to state — At Decorah, Iowa: Western Dubuque and Dubuque Wahlert both advanced numerous athletes to next week’s state meet in Des Moines at the Class 3A state qualifier.
Western Dubuque started with a runner-up in the sprint medley relay, as Carson Burger, Brock Carpenter, Caleb Klein and Ian Fagan crossed in 1:36.67. The Bobcats took gold in the 4x800 with Brenden Begle, Nathan Williams, Ryan Digmann and Caden Coyle finishing in 8:22.30.
WD finished runner-up in the shuttle hurdle relay with Ashton Hogrefe, Tyler Horstman, Timmy Horsfall and Colin McDermott finishing in 1:02.26. Dakota Hoffman took second in the shot put at 56-06 1/2, and Eli Naumann earned first in the 400 in 49.90 and also won the 800 in 1:59.14.
Naumann captured another gold in the 1,600 with a run of 4:28.89. The 4x400 relay team of Williams, Horsfall, Klein and Dylan Schroeder place second 3:27.33.
Ryan Brosius earned gold in the 100 for Wahlert in 10.96, and the 4x200 relay team of Charlie Irwin, Carson Cummer, Matthew Nachtman and Brosius finished second in 1:31.66. Brosius placed second in the 200 at 22.05.
Wahlert also won the 4x100 relay in 43.53 with Irwin, Cummer, Bryce Rudinger and Brosius. Duke Faley earned gold in the discus at 161-06.
PREP BASEBALL
Southwestern 13, Shullsburg/Benton 0 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Jace Mess struck out seven and allowed only three hits as the Wildcats earned the shutout win.
East Dubuque 13, Lanark Eastland 12 — At East Dubuque, Ill.: Sam Huntington drove in five runs with a home run for the Warriors in a win over Eastland.
Fulton 2, River Ridge/Scales Mound 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Wildcats managed only three hits and suffered a shutout loss to Fulton.
PREP SOFTBALL
East Dubuque 11, Polo 7 — At Polo, Ill.: Anika Husemann improved to 11-4 in the circle while adding three hits and three RBIs with her bat as the Warriors (12-4) topped Polo.
Stockton/Warren 15, Scales Mound/River Ridge 0 — At Stockton, Ill.: Elaina Martin finished 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBIs to power Stockton/Warren in the rout.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Loras 13, Wartburg 10 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: Nick DiBenedetto went 4-for-5 with three RBIs and three runs scored and finished a home run shy of hitting for the cycle, and Dylan Pardoe drove in two more runs as the Duhawks outslugged the Knights in the championship bracket semifinals of the American Rivers Conference tournament.
Loras improved to 32-9 — setting a new program record for wins in a season — and will play Coe in the championship bracket final today for a trip to the double-elimination tournament’s championship game against the consolation champion.
WOMEN’S GOLF
Spartans bow out at nationals — At Houston, Texas: The University of Dubuque qualified for the NCAA Division III national championships for a third straight season, but sadly for the Spartans missed the final round cut for the second year in a row.
The Spartans finished with a three-round total of 339-326-331—996 to finish 23rd overall out of 29 teams at Bay Oaks Country Club, missing the cut for today’s final round. In the third round, Mary Edwards led the way with an 82. Madison Bowers, Courtney Olson and Brooke Bunjes each added 83s for UD.
SEMI-PRO BASEBALL
Farley 7, Balltown 6 — At Farley, Iowa: Farley scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh for the walkoff win on Wednesday night, led by Craig Kerper and Brett Harris with two hits apiece.