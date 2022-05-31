As Dubuque Wahlert’s senior leader, Jack Freiburger couldn’t have asked for a better match to close out his career.
With a third-place state trophy at stake, Freiburger and sophomore Roan Martineau rallied after losing the first set for a 6-7, 6-1, 10-5 victory at No. 1 doubles to lock up the trophy with a 5-4 win over Spencer on Tuesday at the Iowa Class 1A state tournament at Waveland Tennis Courts in Des Moines.
“It’s awesome,” Freiburger said. “Just to be a part of it alone is something special, and then to cap off my senior year with a third-place finish is an incredible feeling. It’s something I’ll never forget.”
The Golden Eagles lost their tightly-contested semifinal match with Pella, 5-3, before bouncing back to outlast Spencer and finish third at state for the second consecutive season.
“Very proud of these guys,” Wahlert coach Eric Lucy said. “We had no expectations at the beginning of the year. We just thought we’d be competitive and have a winning season. Xavier is so strong, and we gave Pella a good run, it was so close. This was the four teams that were the toughest playing at state, and it was as close as you could get with all the matches.”
In the loss to Pella in the semifinals, the match was tied at 3-3 after singles as Roan Martineau triumphed at No. 2 over Jack Briggs, 6-0, 6-2; Josh Conlon beat Cameron Rowe at No. 4, 6-4, 6-2; and Gabe Intrilligator won at No. 6 past Beau Bush, 2-6, 7-6(5), 6-2.
However, Pella won at No. 2 and 3 doubles to advance to the finals.
The third-place match was another barnburner, ending in a 3-3 tie after singles. Freiburger topped Charlie Steele at No. 1, 6-2, 6-1; Roan Martineau beat Sam Feldman, 6-2, 6-1, at No. 2; Nolan Martineau defeated Owen Kierscht at No. 3, 6-4, 6-1; Conlon, Intrilligator and Charlie Curtiss each lost.
“Jack’s a senior, and he wasn’t going to give up,” Lucy said. “Jack and Roan, they fought and came back. They took care of business in that third set. All of the coaches are really, really proud of these guys and we’re thrilled to be driving home with a trophy in the van.”
In doubles, Nolan Martineau and Curtiss won at No. 2, 6-3, 7-6 (8-6), while Sully Newlin and Jake Evans lost at No. 3. The trophy came down to Freiburger and Roan Martineau.
“It came down to that third set, and we got an early lead there that was really huge for us,” Freiburger said. “It’s an incredible feeling to seal the deal. A lot of pressure comes with being the last match on the court, in a third-set tiebreaker, but it brings a smile to my face to finish off the win with Roan.”
The victory was only one of Freiburger’s favorite moments from his senior season.
“I just want to mention as a reminder that I beat (assistant coach) Riley (Collins) in the 100-meter dash that we did.”
