The River Valley Conference will have a whole new look this season.
Perennial state tournament contender Beckman Catholic joined Maquoketa in a move from the WaMaC Conference, and Bellevue added a standalone program after years of sharing a team with crosstown rival Bellevue Marquette.
Among area programs, Cascade is the most tenured team in the league and is in just its third season with a program.
Here is a capsule look at area teams competing in the RVC this season:
Promising newcomers — Hunter Preston, Brian Roeder
Outlook — The Trailblazers graduated their top four scorers from a team that reached the state semifinals last year. Arens is the top returning offensive threat after tallying four goals and 15 assists last year. Douglas allowed just 11 goals last season, and only needed to make 35 saves for a team that registered nine shutouts.
Outlook — Bellevue won’t be building from scratch in its first season with a solo program. Kloser was the second-leading scorer for Marquette last year, recording eight goals and two assists. Schmidt also had a goal. Recker made 37 saves and allowed five goals in limited duty at goalkeeper last year.
CASCADE
Coach — Tim Nieman
Last year — 6-8
Returning starters — Tyson Hill, Juan Alvarado, Eli Merfeld, Max Nadeau, Sean Pry, Heymer Garcia
Other returning veterans — Waylen Lynch, Brayan Vega, Giovanni Vega, Gavin Reiter
Promising newcomers — Charlie Thole
Outlook — The Cougars are still a relatively new program and growing pains will still be evident. But Nieman is optimistic about this group, saying it is the hardest-working team as a whole he has had in his three seasons. Alvarado is the top returning points scorer after notching four goals and 11 assists last season. Hill was second on the team with seven goals a year ago. Merfeld made 46 saves and allowed nine goals as goalkeeper.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Madison Cousins
Last year — 3-12 overall, 2-8 WaMaC
Returning starters — Sam Knotts, Cameron Tracy, Dalton Miller, Blain Bormann, Spencer Martin
Outlook — The Cardinals lost six starters to graduation but will be looking to take a step forward in a new conference. Maquoketa has a young roster, but there is chemistry among the incoming class. Tracy is the top returning scorer after recording five goals and an assist last year. But no other returning players scored a point last spring. Knotts allowed 76 goals, but made 288 saves for a 79.1% save percentage.
