Mother Nature is still undefeated. Her latest victim -- Dubuque’s annual boys basketball showcase.
KDTH sports director Tim Lary announced shortly after noon today that the annual Wendy’s/MidwestOne Boys Basketball Classic has been canceled. This year’s six-game showcase was slated to begin at 11 a.m. Saturday at Loras College. Due to the bleak forecast, calling for freezing rain overnight and as many as 3 inches of snow, teams began dropping out due to travel concerns. According to Weather.com, Saturday’s forecast projected a 100 percent chance of snow.
“We just had too many teams err on the side of caution,” Lary said today during a phone interview with the TH. “If the forecast holds up the way it is, there are too many travel concerns.”
This year’s Classic featured local teams Dyersville Beckman, Cuba City, Mineral Point and Dubuque’s three city schools. Visiting teams were Iowa-based Solon, Monticello, Camanche and West Des Moines Dowling and Naperville North and Springfield Lanphier from Illinois. The latter three teams were traveling three hours or more for the Classic, too risky, Lary said, given what the weather is supposed to be like.
It’s disappointing, he added. Each year, the Classic reels in NCAA Division I prospects and state tournament contenders from Iowa, Illinois and Wisconsin. But this year’s lineup, to Lary, was a particular draw.
Five of the 12 teams were ranked top-five in their respective states: Wisconsin Division 4 No. 1 Cuba City, Iowa Class 2A No. 4 Camanche and No. 5 Beckman, and 4A No. 2 Hempstead and No. 7 Dowling. Four of the teams featured D-I prospects in the Mustangs’ Michael Duax, Brayden Dailey of the Cubans, UNLV recruit Isaac Lindsey from Mineral Point and Omaha Biliew from Dowling.
“We had a very exciting six-game card, I thought,” said Lary, who serves as chief organizer for the event. “It is disappointing, but you can’t change the weather.”
Because of scheduling conflicts, there will be no makeup date. Lary said Loras’ calendar is loaded between men’s and women’s basketball, men’s volleyball and wrestling. It’s also too difficult, he said, for schools to schedule makeup dates with teams that are hours apart.