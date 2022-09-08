Caroline Hutchinson did her part in helping the Loras women’s tennis team defeat Edgewood, 6-3, on Wednesday at Tucker Courts.
The Dubuque Wahlert graduate won her No. 5 singles match, 6-0, 7-3, and teamed with Leia Papanicholas to win at No. 3 doubles, 8-6.
Loras also got singles wins from Lauren Diiulio, Sara Backus and Papanicholas, while Backus and Dorothy Deans earned a win in doubles.
MEN’S SOCCER
Dubuque 3, Grinnell 1 — At Oyen Field: Josh Krenger, Draek Littler and Gavin Wooldridge scored goals as the Spartans pulled away from Grinnell.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Loras 1, Concordia 1 — At Rock Bowl: The Duhawks outshot the Falcons, 34-5, but settled for a tie. Savannnah Johnson netted the lone Loras goal.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
UW-P’s Smith honored — The University of Wisconsin-Platteville’s Sam Smith, a senior linebacker from Pewaukee, Wis., has been selected the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference’s defensive player of the week. Smith led the Pioneers with 11 tackles, including six solo stops, 2.5 tackles for loss and one quarterback sack against NCAA Division II Michigan Tech University on Saturday.
BOYS PREP GOLF
Galena 208, Warren 245 — At Galena, Ill.: Ryan Stoffregen earned medalist honors with a 40 at Eagle Ridge’s South Course to lead the Pirates.
Mustangs 8th — At Bettendorf, Iowa: Dubuque Hempstead (353) placed eighth at the Bulldog Invitational at Palmer Hills Golf Course on Tuesday. Wil Sigwarth paced the Mustangs with a 79.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Kelchen 2nd — At Tipton, Iowa: Cascade’s Hallie Kelchen (20.51) placed second at the Tipton Invitational on Tuesday to help the Cougars to fifth place (117). The Cascade boys (138) finished in sixth place and were paced by Adam Knepper (18:15, 11th).
