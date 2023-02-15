Nick Sweeney had a little extra motivation to make it to the Iowa Class 3A state individual bowling tournament shortly after Western Dubuque narrowly missed making it as a team.

The senior rolled a national honor count 265-226-213—704 on Tuesday afternoon to win a state qualifying event at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo. He defeated Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Jacob Sires by just seven pins, while Western Dubuque sophomore Ethan Potter took third with a 236-216-226—678.

