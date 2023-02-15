Nick Sweeney had a little extra motivation to make it to the Iowa Class 3A state individual bowling tournament shortly after Western Dubuque narrowly missed making it as a team.
The senior rolled a national honor count 265-226-213—704 on Tuesday afternoon to win a state qualifying event at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo. He defeated Cedar Rapids Xavier’s Jacob Sires by just seven pins, while Western Dubuque sophomore Ethan Potter took third with a 236-216-226—678.
The top two teams and top eight individuals advanced in Class 2A and 3A, while the team champion and top four individuals moved on to state from Class 1A.
“We were all really fired up since we didn’t make it in team,” Sweeney said. “After that, we all wanted to make it to state as individuals and do good since we didn’t get in together. Hopefully, next week I can go back and win it.”
Sweeney and Potter will compete next Wednesday at Maple Lanes.
The Bobcats finished third in the team event with a 3,071 – just five pins behind runner-up Decorah, which qualified for state for the first time in program history. In the final game of the 15-game Baker series, Decorah finished with a 247-196 advantage to rally for the second qualifying spot behind Independence’s 3,176.
ZACHARY WLOCHAL TO REPRESENT RAMS AT STATE
Dubuque Senior’s Zachary Wlochal, a freshman, punched his ticket for the individual state tournament with a 191-236-246—673 for fourth place at the Class 3A state qualifier at Wayward Social in Marshalltown. Cedar Falls’ Jacob Nickey and Matthew Edler finished 1-2 with a 708 and 687, respectively. The Class 3A individual tournament takes place Monday.
The Rams’ squad of Hayden Hirsch, Matthew Poling, Michael Wlochal, Cael Patters, Drake Reed and Zachary Wlochal shot a 15-Baker game count of 2,779 to finish sixth. Waterloo West won with a 3,145 and Marshalltown took second at 2,952 to qualify for state.
Senior’s Michael Wlochal just missed a trip to state with a ninth-place 628. Hayden Hirsch (505), Matthew Poling (533), Cael Patters (607) and Drake Reed (543) also competed for the Rams.
HEMPSTEAD’S WARDLE QUALIFIES FOR STATE
Dubuque Hempstead sophomore Gavin Wardle punched his ticket to state by finishing fifth with a 629 at the Class 3A qualifier at Colonial Lanes in Iowa City.
The Mustangs shot a 2,731 and finished fifth in the team standings behind Wardle, Nick Hingtgen, David O’Dell, Andrew Watters, Owen Smith and Hudson Orr. Davenport Central won the team title with a 3,266, and Davenport North also advanced to state with a 3,100.
Central’s Charlie Woolridge won the individual title with a 684, 20 pins clear of Iowa City High’s Henry Sexton.
KLUESNER TAKES 2ND AT CAMANCHE
Dubuque Wahlert senior Aaron Kluesner shot a 235 third game to finish with a 681 series and second place at the Class 1A state qualifying tournament at Imperial Lanes in Camanche. He came within six pins of winner Ashton Seeders and will bowl at state on Tuesday.
The Golden Eagles finished fifth in the team standings. Brevin Hawkinson, Brendan Poirier, Pierce Oberfoell, Samuel Stille and Luke Zimmerman also competed for Wahlert in the team competition.
Camanche won the team title with a 2,955, 127 ahead of runner-up Denver. Bellevue finished sixth at 2,468.
MAQUOKETA ADVANCES
Maquoketa rolled a 3,097 to win the Class 1A qualifier at Monticello and grab the No. 3 seed at state behind only Council Bluffs St. Albert (3,319) and Vinton-Shellsburg (2,970) in the eight-team field.
Maquoketa’s Lucas Ihrig qualified for the individual tournament with a 649.
WEST DELAWARE CRUISES TO STATE IN 1A
West Delaware shot a 3,131 to beat Charles City by 425 pins for the lone state berth from the Class 1A qualifier hosted by Waterloo Columbus at Cadillac XBC.
Louis Shontz also advanced to the individual state tournament with a runner-up 247-213-181—641, just 31 pins behind Charles City’s Keaton Ross.
Kaleb Sickels, Saul Hernandez, Brady Hartke, Landon Letts and Gabe Drinkwater also competed for the Hawks, who will bowl team state on Monday at Cadillac XBC in Waterloo..
