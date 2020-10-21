Dubuque Hempstead swept the individual titles and advanced both teams to Fort Dodge from an Iowa Class 4A cross country state qualifying meet this afternoon at the Dubuque Soccer Complex.
Ryan Winger won the boys race in 15:28.9 and the Mustangs placed six runners in the top 15 to score 32 points and easily outdistance runner-up Iowa City West by 34 points in the nine-team field. Iowa City High finished third to take the third and final team spot at state.
The top 15 individuals also advanced to state. Senior’s Conner Kilgore took second, Hempstead’s Josh Davis and Brady Blean finished fourth and fifth, Western Dubuque’s Eli Nauman placed sixth, Hempstead’s Mason Suarez was ninth, Western Dubuque’s Cade Messer took 10th, and Hempstead’s Derek Leicht and Owen Maloney placed 13th and 15th, respectively.
Keelee Leitzen won the girls race in 17:56 as the Mustangs finished third with 74 points. Linn-Mar took the team title with 58 points, and Dubuque Senior placed second with 68.
Senior’s Lily Schmidt and Izzy Gorton finished third and fourth, Hempstead’s Julia Gehl and Brooke O’Brien took fifth and sixth, and Western Dubuque’s Lauren and Alyssa Klein came in seventh and 11th, respectively.
Turn to Thursday’s edition of the TH for complete reports from the meet.