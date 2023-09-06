Advantage, experience.
The opposing lineups looked vastly different as Loras hosted the University of Wisconsin-Platteville in its home opener on Tuesday at Lillis Athletic & Wellness Center.
The Pioneers’ veteran-laden roster proved to be too much for the youthful Duhawks in a 25-20, 25-18, 25-21 sweep to move to 3-1 on the season.
Recommended for you
“This is really my first time as head coach to have such a veteran team,” UW-P head coach Samantha Birkicht said. “But it’s only great to have a veteran team if they’re leading well and building culture — and we are.”
UW-P returns seven starters from last year’s team that finished 23-9, the program’s most wins since 2010.
First-team all-WIAC junior outside hitter Emma Carlson, who led the Pioneers with 12 kills Tuesday, said bringing back a plethora of experience has helped the team gel early on.
“We have a lot more confidence (this year) on the court,” Carlson said. “It’s nice because a lot of different people can play a lot of different roles, and we’ve really settled in as a team, which is because of our cohesiveness.”
Fellow WIAC first-teamer Kierney McDonald added nine kills, senior Claudia Johnson had four blocks, and fifth-year senior Sam Rossetti led the team with 17 assists. Junior returning starter Shea Lauria contributed 19 digs.
“Our upperclassmen are such great leaders and they’re building this culture that everyone wants to be part of,” Birkicht said. “There are still some fresh faces out there on the court who are finding their stride a little bit, but it’s awesome to see our veterans surround them and giving them the space to get comfortable in their new roles.”
Birkicht lauded Carlson for her ability to lead on and off the court.
“She’s not just a great player, but a great leader, and I think that’s rare to have,” Birkicht said. “Usually, your best player might not be your best player, but Emma shines in both. She’s always shooting for the stars and wanting to get better.
It’s no secret Carlson has set lofty goals for her team this season.
“Our goal the past couple of years has been the NCAA tournament,” Carlson said. “We’re hoping this year since we didn’t really graduate anyone and we’re becoming strong as a team, we can really push that goal this year.”
In contrast, Loras’ 22-person roster includes 21 underclassmen. The Duhawks’ (2-2) lone veteran is senior 2022 all-A-R-C setter Sara Hoskins.
“There’s a lot of youth, a lot of energy, and there’s going to be a lot of ups and downs,” Loras head coach Kristy Duncan said. “Us being able to navigate those a little bit better will go a long way this year. Some of that’s inexperience, some of that’s trying to do a little bit too much.”
Those ebbs and flows showed on Tuesday when the Duhawks put together spirited rallies in each set, but self-inflicted errors spelled doom.
“It’s fun and it’s gonna be very exciting to watch our girls grow, but there are moments when its also gonna be frustrating. Some of it is just believing in ourselves, and some of it is just doing our jobs more consistently, but once we get to that point, we could be a lot of fun.”
Having Hoskins as a de facto coach on the court, Duncan says, will be a huge factor in guiding her young teammates.
“She has really embraced that position,” Duncan said. “It can really be challenging to be the only senior, and she has really dived in with this group. She’s constantly working with them and encouraging them to get better. She’s a great leader and her teammates see that and respect that.”