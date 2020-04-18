The River Ridge/Scales Mound baseball team will rely on four returning all-Northwest Upstate Illini Conference performers to defend its league title this spring.
The co-op advanced to the Elite 8 of the Illinois Class 1A postseason tournament a year ago and figures to be challenged by West Carroll, which returns nearly all of its starters from a year ago, for NUIC supremacy.
The season is still on hold, due to the coronavirus pandemic. But here is a capsule look how the season could shake out if programs get the all-clear to return:
RIVER RIDGE/SCALES MOUND
Coach — Jeremy Knauer (8th season)
Last season — 21-9. Won Northwest Upstate Illini Conference, regional and sectional championships before falling to Elgin Harvest Academy, 3-1, in the Elite 8.
Key returning players — Tayden Patterson (sr., P, first-team all-conference), Jared Underwood (sr., 3B, first-team all-conference), Andy Wurster (sr., C, second-team all-conference), Kaelan Shetler (sr., OF, first-team all-conference), Andrew Merkle (sr., OF), Dalton Wachter (sr., 3B), Cameron Ziarko (sr., 1B), Derek Lehman (sr., P).
Key newcomers — Thomas Lange (jr.), Ethan Soppe (jr.), Bryton Engle (jr.), Breyton Fry (soph.), Calvin Frank (jr.), Alex Flynn (jr.), Darren Winter (jr.), Jake Veltkamp (jr.), Trevor Grube (jr.), Caden Albrecht (soph.), Zayden Ellsworth (soph.), Sam Cocagne (soph.), Maddox Knauer (fr.).
Outlook — The co-op returns four all-conference players from last season’s Elite 8 team, including Patterson, who has committed to Clarke University. Patterson has gone 16-5 with 211 strikeouts and 57 walks in three seasons. Last season, he struck out 106 with just 16 walks. Underwood leads the way at the plate after breaking the program record with six home runs last season. Wurster, who has signed with Ellsworth Community College, and Shetler give River Ridge/Scales Mound a solid top of the lineup. Dylan Landwer will miss the season after suffering an ACL injury.
EAST DUBUQUE
Coach — Brandon Tashner (3rd season, 23-17-1)
Last season — 12-9-1, 9-4 for second place in the NUIC.
Returning starters — Trey Culbertson (sr., OF, honorable mention all-conference), Landon Rauch (sr., INF/P), Zachary Schulting (sr., INF/P), Brevin Lee (soph., INF/P), Brody Tashner (soph., OF/P).
Other returning letterwinners — Johnathan Montag (jr., P/INF), Sam Huntington (soph., P/C), Eben Sertle (soph., INF/P).
Promising newcomers — Reed Kluesner (jr., P/OF), Charlie Tucker (jr., OF), Ayden Miller (jr., OF), Kyle Quinn (jr., INF), Sam Bowman (soph., OF/P), Thomas Mai (soph., OF), Mason Burgraff (fr., INF/P), Colin Sutter (fr., INF/P).
Outlook — The Warriors graduated four all-conference players — Hunter Sherman, Layne Boyer, Ben Kettering and Jon Breitbach — from a squad that finished a game back in second place in the NUIC and also reached the regional semifinals. Despite being in a rebuilding mode, the Warriors finished above .500 and posted a playoff win for the second straight year. The Warriors will be young again this season, but Tashner likes the potential of this group because of its talent level.
WARREN/STOCKTON
Coach — Jim Nielsen (40th season)
Last season — 12-14 overall, 7-7 in the NUIC.
Returning starters — Garrett Buske (sr., INF, second-team all-conference), Josh Reynolds (jr., INF), Matthew Riedl (jr., C, honorable mention all-conference), Cody Schultz (sr., 1B), Ethan Williams (sr., OF, second-team all-conference).
Other returning letterwinners — Blake Altfillisch (sr., P/OF), Austin Chumbler (soph., P/OF/INF), Alex Marsden (soph., P/OF), Casey Rowe (jr., P/INF).
Promising newcomers — Drew Mensendike (soph., C), Masyn Neff (jr., P/OF).
Outlook — Nielsen believes the co-op has the potential to be a strong defensive unit with a deep pitching staff. But, Warren/Stockton does not have a lot of proven varsity players returning, so the young group will have to learn on the fly.
GALENA
Coach — Jared Berlage (6th season, 20-75)
Last season — 4-14 overall, 3-10 NUIC.
Returning starters — Ethan Hefel (soph., SS/P), Will Nack (jr., C), Henry Anderson (sr., OF/P), Chance Wills (sr., INF/P), Aiden Schubert (jr., INF/P).
Promising newcomers — The Pirates have a solid group of incoming freshmen, but it is still too early to tell how they will fit into the lineup.
Outlook — Galena will be young and have some low numbers in the program. But Berlage likes the fact he will have the opportunity to work with young kids who have played a lot of baseball over the years.