Welcome to the city softball rivalry, Mady Pint.
Welcome back, Peyton Paulsen and Lydia Ettema.
Pint, an eighth-grader, reached base safely six times, drove in three runs and scored another out of the No. 9 spot in the lineup, and Paulsen threw a two-hit shutout and Ettema starred with her arm and bat as Dubuque Hempstead swept city rival Senior, 10-0, and 10-5, on Tuesday night at the Dubuque Girls Independent League Complex.
Ettema, a sophomore who has emerged as a star over her first two seasons, went 5 1/3 innings in the second game, allowing five runs, four earned, on eight hits and two walks. She was cruising until the sixth inning when the Rams started hitting the ball in the right spot.
She also went 6-for-9 at the plate with two doubles, a home run, six RBIs, two runs and a stolen base.
The Mustangs lost six seniors from last season. Ettema has put it on her shoulders to step up and be a leader.
“Someone has to step up, right?,” she said. “I kind of made it my goal to step up and show the team we can win, we can do all these things and all of us have good skills.”
Paulsen, taking over the role of Game 1 starter from graduated TH Player of the Year Malarie Huseman, allowed just two hits and one walk while striking out seven in five innings in the opener. She allowed only two Senior baserunners to reach scoring position.
“It’s hard, because everyone knows Mal. Mal is a great pitcher,” Paulsen said. “I just wanted to get my nerves out and throw as good as I can, and I think I did my job.”
Hempstead put the opener away early with an eight-run fourth inning that saw 12 Mustangs step to the plate and nine reach base safely.
Pint, who also stole two bases, delivered a two-run double, advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on another wild pitch.
“Her first at-bat she gets a hit and then you can just see, she was all nice and relaxed. And then it’s all about having fun,” Hempstead coach Jason Loeffelholz said.
Ettema added a run-scoring single before Brooke Hanson delivered the big blow, a bases-loaded single to left that got under the left fielder’s glove and allowed Hanson to scamper all the way to third while pushing Hempstead’s lead to 9-0. Paulsen reached on another error to bring home the eighth run of the inning.
Katelyn Hammerand and Pint had RBI singles in the second inning for Hempstead, which got at least one run from all nine spots in the lineup. Five different Mustangs had at least one hit and one RBI, and four had a hit, a run and an RBI each.
“The second game was obviously way better than the first game, but during the first game, I mean we were in it for quite a while,” Senior coach Kevin Steines said. “We just hit that one inning where we got stuck with one out and couldn’t get to out No. 2.”
The Mustangs struck early in the second game on Ettema’s first-inning RBI single. Carleigh Hodgson drew a bases-loaded walk in the second.
Senior scored its first run of the day thanks to shaky defense from the Mustangs.
Lacey King reached on an error to open the second inning, stole second and moved to third on Brylee Gaherty’s swinging bunt. Ella Johnson beat out an infield single as King sprinted home.
Chandler Houselog and Hanson hit back-to-back doubles in the third inning, and Olivia Francois’ single plated Hanson for a 4-1 lead.
Ettema doubled home another run in the fourth inning. Hailey Maiers’ double in the fifth made it 6-1 and Lauren Hefel brought home another run with a bases-loaded walk in the sixth.
The Rams got a fortunate bounce to cut into the deficit in the bottom of the fifth. Samantha McDonald’s hard-hit grounder bounced off the knee of diving second baseman Carleigh Hodgson and rolled all the way to the fence in center for a triple, allowing Sophie Link to race home from first and trim Hempstead’s lead to 6-2.
Senior greeted Ettema with three straight singles to open the sixth inning, cutting the deficit to 7-3 on Ella Johnson’s single to left. Aubree Steines’ RBI single brought Abby Winter on in relief with the bases loaded and one out. McDonald followed with another RBI single before Winter retired the next two batters to escape further damage.
Ettema blasted a three-run homer in the top of the seventh.
“Just a great hitter, a smart hitter, and a savvy pitcher,” Loeffelholz said. “But now her leadership is really starting to shine. I couldn’t be happier with Lydia, not only as a physical player already, but mentally and her leadership skills. I’ve got a couple great seniors, but she is right up there as far as leaders.”