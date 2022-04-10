Nate Offerman is ready to defend.
Dyersville Beckman’s reigning Iowa Class 2A state golf champion returns this spring with the goal of a repeat, but it’s never easy.
Here’s a capsule look at area boys golf teams in Iowa this season:
DYERSVILLE BECKMAN
Coach — Darin Michels (24th year)
Key players — Nate Offerman (Jr.), Noah Boge (Jr.), TJ Thier (Soph.), Ty Rausch (Sr.)
Outlook — Offerman made history for the Trailblazers as a sophomore last season, capturing the program’s first individual state championship. He rallied from 6-strokes back and in ninth place entering the final round to shoot a scorching 2-under par 70 to claim the Iowa Class 2A state golf championship at Lakeside Municipal Golf Course in Fort Dodge, Iowa.
Offerman shot 79 in the opening round and finished tops in the 62-player field over the two rounds in birdies (six, all in the final round), pars (27) and fewest bogeys (nine). He placed fourth at the district meet to just qualify for state, and certainly made the most of it.
Offerman is one of four starters back for the Blazers, who finished eighth out of nine in the team standings at state and will hope to come together and push their way up the leaderboard this spring.
BELLEVUE
Coach — Chet Knake (11th year)
Key players — Garrett Roth (Sr.), Jensen Wedeking (Jr.), Tyler Nemmers (Sr.), Dawson Weber (Sr.)
Outlook — The Comets return six starters from last season, and their improvement over the offseason will determine their results this spring. Bellevue is hoping to see its scores lower with maybe even a little good vibes from Wedeking and Jackson Mueller, two key players who helped the boys basketball team reach the state tournament for the first time since 1991.
BELLEVUE MARQUETTE
Coach — Noah Cornelius
Key players — Christian Prull (Sr.), Daniel Otting (Sr.), Nicholas Saeugling (Sr.), Aidan Clausen (Soph.)
Outlook — The Mohawks will again struggle with numbers, as the current roster on Varsity Bound has only four players listed. Prull will front the pack after a solid season last spring.
CASCADE
Coach — Steve Weber (27th year)
Key players — Gavin Manternach (Sr.), Isaac Martin (Sr.), Justin Roling (Sr.), Jared Weber (Sr.)
Outlook — The Cougars will be fronted by their four senior leaders, who will be expected to help bring along a deep but inexperienced lineup. Manternach was an all-River Valley Conference performer last year that finished third at sectionals, while Martin placed runner-up at sectionals.
CLAYTON RIDGE
Coach — Brian Rodenberg (fifth year)
Key players — Drake Ostrander (Sr.), Jayce Wille (Sr.), Jackson Hefel (Sr.), Kurt Ross (Jr.)
Outlook — The Eagles have a good nucleus of experienced players returning, with progress being made in the younger players. With five freshmen and five sophomores on the roster, the future looks bright, and those players will lean on senior leaders like Ostrander and Wille to help them along.
EDGEWOOD-COLESBURG
Coach — Justin Olind (fifth year)
Key players — Jack Wiskus (Sr.), Korey Putz (Sr.), Konnor Putz (Sr.), Aaron Kloser (Sr.)
Outlook — The Vikings return a solid nucleus of seniors that will lead the way this spring, and the program has its eyes on the state tournament. While experience will front the charge, newcomer and junior Peyton Gaul should provide another key scorer.
MAQUOKETA
Coach — Ryan Turner (first year)
Key players — Noah Nabb (Sr.), Dane Elmegren (Sr.), Spencer Lamar (Soph.), Nathaniel Ehlinger (Soph.)
Outlook — Nabb will be the leader for the Cardinals, a consistent player with the ability to compete for the WaMaC individual crown. The Cardinals are experienced with five starters back in the fold, but they shot inconsistently last season. Those scores will need to hold stronger to be competitive in the WaMaC.
MAQUOKETA VALLEY
Coach — Trevor Arnold (first year)
Key players — Jake Gellerson (Soph.), Tate Monk (Soph.), Tyler Mineart (Fr.), Logan Beaman (Fr.)
Outlook — To claim the Wildcats are young would be quite the understatement. The roster is flooded with sophomores and freshmen, with depth and experience a big concern. Gellerson has the potential to qualify for state, and the hope is that the rest of the youngsters will follow his lead in terms of maximizing their abilities.
WEST DELAWARE
Coach — Christi Imsland (sixth year)
Key players — Will Halverson (Sr.), Payton Lewin (Sr.), TJ Soppe (Sr.), Connor Andregg (Jr.)
Outlook — With five returning starters, the Hawks are aiming to be competitive in the WaMaC Conference. With a nice group of freshmen added to the mix, the Hawks are hoping to see plenty of growth as the season grows older.