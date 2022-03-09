Calvin Harris has started the season on quite the tear for the No. 2-ranked team in NCAA Division I baseball.
The 6-foot, 205-pound sophomore catcher/infielder ranks fourth in the nation and second in the powerhouse Southeastern Conference with a .542 batting average in helping the University of Mississippi to a 10-1 record heading into tonight’s home game against Alcorn State. Harris’ .621 on-base percentage is also second best in the conference and eighth in college baseball.
Harris has gone 13-for-24 with two doubles, one triple, five walks, five RBIs and one stolen base in two attempts. He has six multi-hit games and has at least one hit in seven of the nine games he has played this season.
Harris and senior Knox Loposer give the Rebels extraordinary depth at catcher behind Hayden Dunhurst, a projected high draft pick this summer.
“He’s done well,” Ole Miss head coach Mike Bianco said of Harris during the team’s preseason media day. “Both him and Knox Loposer had really good falls. We’re proud of it and the falls they both had. They continue to improve. Cal is throwing. He looks like he did before he hurt his arm, which I think is the biggest thing. Hayden will get most of the pub, which he should and deserves, but we have two pretty good guys behind him.”
As a freshman last season, Harris batted .208 (15-for-72) with four doubles, two home runs and 18 RBIs despite missing the Rebels’ fall program after undergoing Tommy John surgery. He appeared in 41 games, including 13 starts at designated hitter and four at first base.
Despite being picked to tie for second place in the SEC West, Ole Miss was also projected as SEC overall champion with the most first-place votes in the preseason coaches poll. Ole Miss is seeking its first regular-season conference title since 2009.
Staver wraps up career at UW-Milwaukee — Sydney Staver, a graduate student guard who prepped at Mineral Point High School, wrapped up her basketball career at the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee this weekend. She averaged 6.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game and collected 21 steals while averaging 17.1 minutes in 21 games this season. She finished her five-year NCAA Division I career with 775 points, 78 steals, 120 assists and 221 rebounds.
Lyon earns at-large bid — Purdue’s Max Lyon, a two-time Iowa Class 3A state champion from Western Dubuque, earned one of four at-large bid at 184 pounds for the NCAA Division I wrestling championships next weekend in Detroit. Lyon, a fifth-year senior, is now a four-time NCAA qualifier. He is 11-13 this season and lost in the first round of the ninth-place bracket at last weekend’s Big Ten Conference championships, leaving him one of two wrestlers at that weight to not earn an automatic bid. Indiana’s Donnell Washington also earned at at-large bid, meaning the Big Ten will have all 14 184-pounders at nationals.
Ramirez earns all-American honors — Josh Ramirez, who helped Dubuque Wahlert to the 2018 Iowa Class 1A state wrestling championship with an individual title, earned all-American accolades at Iowa Central at the National Junior College Athletic Association meet this weekend. Ramirez finished seventh in a deep 165-pound bracket.
Springer collects A-R-C honor — Wartburg College softball player Kaylie Springer, a former Dubuque Hempstead prep, earned the American Rivers Conference female athlete of the week award after leading the Knights to an 8-2 record on their spring trip to Clermont, Fla. The utility player batted .441 with 15 hits, eight RBIs and 16 stolen bases.
A-R-C recognizes Pasco — The A-R-C named Loras College right-handed pitcher Davis Pasco as its male athlete of the week after he pitched the Duhawks to a 3-1 upset of the University of Iowa on Wednesday. The junior from Huntley, Ill., struck out three and scattered five hits in 6 2/3 innings of scoreless ball as Loras beat the Hawkeyes for just the second time in 17 all-time meetings on the baseball diamond.
Rogers powers Duhawk offense — Loras designated hitter Daniel Rogers, a sophomore from Grayslake, Ill., earned the A-R-C baseball position player of the week award after leading the Duhawks’ offense in a 5-0 week. He went 8-for-17 with nine RBIs, three runs scored, two doubles, one home run and two walks. In addition to beating Iowa, the Duhawks swept four games from Westminster (Mo.).
UD’s Doyle honored — The University of Dubuque’s Ryan Doyle received Midwest Lacrosse Conference defensive player of the week honors. The Brighton, Mich., native scored his first collegiate goal against No. 10 Illinois Wesleyan on Thursday. He added five caused turnovers and eight ground balls to lead the team in both categories.
Church sets Clarke standard — Noah Church set the Clarke University record in the race-walk with a 14:55.92 at the NAIA national indoor track & field meet last week. The junior from Polk City, Iowa, finished 10th at nationals.
Lancaster leaving Northern State — Former Darlington High School all-state player Carter Lancaster has entered the transfer portal after his freshman season of basketball at NCAA Division II Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D. He averaged 2.5 points and 1.1 rebounds per game in 15 games this season.