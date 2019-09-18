The whole gym knows it’s going to Aliyah Carter.
Doesn’t matter.
The Dubuque Wahlert senior and Kansas State recruit continues to dazzle at every turn, and her powerhouse performance of 39 kills -- an Iowa single-game best this season -- and 17 digs led the Iowa Class 4A No. 2-ranked Golden Eagles to a 25-21, 23-25, 28-26, 25-23 battle of a victory over Class 5A No. 8 Iowa City Liberty on Tuesday night at Wahlert High School, handing the Lightning their first loss of the season.
“They’re a great team, but playing as a team is what it’s about with us,” said Carter, who now has 219 kills on the season. “Doing our part and believing in ourselves was what made us come out on top.”
The Golden Eagles (11-4) led wire-to-wire in the opening set, coming out hot with a 6-1 lead that forced Lightning coach — and former Dubuque Hempstead coach — Randy Dolson to call a timeout. Wahlert maintained the advantage throughout despite numerous runs by Liberty (13-1), featuring timely hits from Carter. The hard-swinging outside hitter hammered a kill for a 20-16 lead, and when Liberty answered again, Ella Pettinger and Carter delivered back-to-back kills to help close out the 25-21 win.
“I think the difference was fundamentals,” said Wahlert coach Lindsey Beaves, as the Eagles lost in straight sets to Liberty at a tournament on Saturday. “We focused on doing our job and doing the basics. We focused on that in practice and they really dug in and paid attention to the scouting report and that really made the difference.”
The second set began with six lead changes before the Eagles took control behind a pair of ace serves from Rachel Eddy. Wahlert looked to be cruising to a two-set advantage with an 18-10 lead, but the Lightning changed the course of the contest with a pivotal rally.
Behind precise hits and strong defense at the net, Liberty chipped away and slowed down the Wahlert attack. Carter smoked a shot to give Wahlert a 23-20 lead, but two straight hits by Carter landed out and the Lightning evened the score at 23-23 that forced a timeout by Beaves. It mattered not, as Shelby Kimm sent a dribbling shot over the net that landed in and LeeAnn Potter completed the comeback with an ace for a 25-23 triumph, closing the set on a 15-5 scoring run and evening the match at one set apiece.
“We just had to pick up our energy and do the little things,” Carter said. “We couldn’t let things get too wild and go off in the wrong direction. We just had to come together as a team and finish.”
That rally could have given the Lightning all the momentum, and it appeared to at the onset of Set 3. Liberty opened with a 3-0 lead and kept the Eagles at bay most of the way. Wahlert inched closer and forced three ties, but a Carter hit went long and put the Lightning at match point, 24-22.
This time, it was Wahlert that dug deep for a rally of its own.
Carter’s drop shot, followed by a wide hit by the Lightning, tied it at 24. Carter’s hammering kill gave the Eagles their first lead of the set, but Lily Roth’s ensuing serve was long to tie it up again. Carter and Liberty’s Sam Harvey traded kills to keep it tied, but then the awesome Carter delivered back-to-back kills to finally seal the comeback for the Eagles, 28-26, to take a 2-1 lead.
“We talked about all our errors,” Beaves said. “When you do that against a good team, they’re going to take that set. It’s about the little things you have to fix, don’t do anything crazy, just do your job. They figured that out.”
The back-and-forth trend of the match continued into the fourth set, which featured nine lead changes and intense drama. Neither team led by more than four points, and when it came down the stretch the Eagles leaned on Carter, who pulled Wahlert within one before Grace Burke delivered consecutive aces to give the Eagles a 23-22 lead. Another vicious swing from Carter capped the triumph.
“She’s a banger,” Beaves said of her all-state talent. “She works hard in the front row and the back row. She’s the kid you go to in the clutch and she still gets it done. The whole gym knows it’s going to her and she still finds a way.”