BENTON, Wis. — If Scales Mound coach Erik Kudronowicz needed any verification of how special his team is this season, he got it on Thursday night.
The Hornets improved to 9-0 with an impressive 89-68 win over Southwestern in the championship game of the Mike Alexander Christmas Classic behind a balanced offensive attack that included senior Ben Werner’s 1,000th career point.
“We wanted to use this tournament to see where we are at heading into conference play, and this was exactly what I wanted to see,” Kudronowicz said. “Our kids really took it to another level, and this is a very dialed-in group. They’ve been working together for this since they were in the second grade, and they are a special group to coach.”
The Hornets were led by senior Benjamin Vandigo’s 28-point performance, while Zayden Ellsworth and Collin Fosler each added 14. Sam Cocagne was right behind with 12, and Werner rounded out the offense with nine points, including his 1,000th in the second half.
“It was a pretty special feeling for me, and to experience that with my teammates is something I’ll never forget,” Werner said. “We’ve been playing ball together since we were little, and we have a brotherhood amongst us.”
Vandigo scored his 1,000th point just before Christmas, making it the second time in Kudronowicz’s career that he’s had two 1,000-point scorers in a single season. The first occured in 2010.
“Ben and Benjamin are very talented players, but they don’t get to 1,000 points without the help of their teammates,” Kudronowicz said. “And they know that. They are an unselfish group, and they care for one another. You could see that tonight with how excited the rest of the team was for Ben when he hit his 1,000th. They are a great group.”
The Hornets used their fast-paced offense to take control of the game early after the Wildcats (5-4) had kept it close at 13-12. A 16-2 run late in the first half was all the momentum Scales Mound needed as they went on to take a 49-28 lead at the half.
“We have a lot of strength in the open court, and we like to work off fast breaks to score quickly,” Werner said. “We love being able to take control early, and we feed off of that momentum.”
Southwestern was led by Peerson Kephart with 18 points, while Nate Reiff and Anthony Martin each added 17.
“For a school that has 75 kids total in it, it’s pretty awesome to see a team like this come out of there,” Kudronowicz said. “This has been an investment, and these guys have been building our program to look how we want it to look. We knew this was coming. Other people might not have, but we knew how special this year’s team was going to be.”