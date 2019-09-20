The Rams are on the rise.
Dubuque Senior quarterback Tommy Casey’s 1-yard punch-in with just over 2 minutes remaining lifted the Rams to a thrilling 23-21 win over Iowa City West on Friday in Iowa City.
Senior improved to 3-1 on the year, winning its first road game of the season and third consecutive contest.
The Trojans (0-4) had a 7-6 halftime lead and went up, 14-9, midway through the third quarter. Cain McWilliams’ touchdown for Senior put the Rams back in front, 16-14, and they recovered a West fumble on the next possession to keep the Trojans at bay.
Casey’s touchdown sealed Senior’s victory late. The Rams return home to Dalzell Field next week where they welcome Cedar Rapids Prairie. Adam Wessels finished with three field goals for Senior.
Dubuque Wahlert 48, Clinton 0 — At Clinton, Iowa: After dropping two straight, the Golden Eagles bounced back in a big way with a blowout, shutout win over the River Kings. Wahlert improved to 2-2 and faces top-ranked Western Dubuque next week at the Rock Bowl.
Dyersville Beckman 16, Anamosa 13 — At Dyersville, Iowa: Nick Offerman tossed a 23-yard touchdown pass to Trent Koelker with 44 seconds remaining, and Evan Wulfekuhle added the two-point conversion as the Trailblazers (3-1) rallied from a 13-2 deficit entering the fourth quarter to drop Anamosa (0-4). An interception by the Blazers with 2 minutes remaining set the stage for the game-winning drive.
Bellevue 35, Clayton Ridge 6 — At Guttenburg, Iowa: Jacob Waller rushed for two touchdowns and caught another from Max Jackson, who also rushed for a TD along with Ben Parker, to spark the Comets (1-3) to their first win of the season on the road against the Eagles (0-4).
Waukon 42, Cascade 13 — At Waukon, Iowa: The Class 2A top-ranked Indians (4-0) rolled to victory past the Cougars (1-3).
North Linn 20, Edgewood-Colesburg 16 — At Troy Mills, Iowa: Ed-Co’s Keegan Hansel was stopped shy of the goal line on fourth down with 31.7 seconds to play as the Lynx (4-0) held off the Class A No. 2-ranked Vikings, who fell to 3-1.
Cedar Rapids Xavier 28, West Delaware 12 — At Cedar Rapids, Iowa: The Iowa Class 3A No. 2 Saints remained unbeaten and dropped the Hawks to 2-2 on the season.
Mount Vernon 26, Maquoketa 13 — At Mount Vernon, Iowa: After a 2-0 start to the season, the Cardinals lost their second straight game to previously winless Mount Vernon.
ILLINOIS
Freeport Aquin 39, East Dubuque 7 — At Freeport, Ill.: The Warriors (2-2) had a 7-7 tie with Aquin early in the contest but were shut out for the remainder of the game and slid to .500.
Stockton 26, Galena 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Jason Hermann found the end zone four times on the ground as the Blackhawks (3-1) shut out the Pirates (0-4).
River Ridge (Ill.) 58, Alden-Hebron 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: The Wildcats went off with another blowout win in their first season playing eight-man football and improved to 3-1 so far on the year.
WISCONSIN
Mineral Point 49, Cuba City 6 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: Another high-scoring affair for the Pointers has them improved to 5-0 on the season. The Cubans lost their second straight game and fell to 1-4 on the year.
Lancaster 39, Fennimore 7 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The Flying Arrows are off to a 5-0 start with an impressive SWAL win and look to maintain the streak at Cuba City next week. The Golden Eagles (1-4) will look to turn things around at home next week against Onalaska Luther.
Darlington 34, Onalaska Luther 9 — At Darlington, Wis.: The Redbirds are grooving with their second consecutive win, improving to 4-1 on the year with unbeaten La Crosse Aquinas up next.
Platteville 46, Viroqua 14 — At Viroqua, Wis.: The Hillmen climbed back above .500 with a road win, improving to 3-2 on the season.
Prairie du Chien 30, Arcadia 12 — At Prairie du Chien, Wis.: Dylan Coleman had a 1-yard punch-in and threw a 15-yard TD pass to Ben Riter and the Blackhawks improved to 4-1.
Black Hawk/Warren 33, Benton/Scales Mound/Shullsburg 6 — At South Wayne, Wis.: The newly-formed co-op continued its unbeaten season against the previously undefeated Knights.
Belmont 47, North Crawford 6 — At Belmont, Wis.: Riley Christensen continued to tear up the gridiron with four rushing touchdowns and another passing TD to Kolton Westermeier as the Braves (4-1) blew out North Crawford.
La Crosse Aquinas 42, Iowa-Grant 13 — At La Crosse, Wis.: Isaac Hill’s 30-yard touchdown catch from Ross Havlik gave the Panthers (0-5) a 7-0 lead to start the game, before Aquinas rallied with 42 straight points.
Cambridge 49, Boscobel 14 — At Boscobel, Wis.: The Bulldogs are still searching for their first win, falling to 0-5.