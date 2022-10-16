Clarke head coach Miguel Regalado spelled out the simple truth regarding his young program experiencing the highs and lows of a growth process.
“What we’ve got to figure out right now is what we are,” Regalado said after his team’s 16-9 loss to Peru State on Saturday at Dalzell Field. “I don’t know that we’ve got an identity on offense at all. I don’t know what we are. And that’s tough because I know we’ve got good players.”
After three impressive victories through the first five games — including a win over then NAIA No. 19-ranked Baker — Clarke has suffered two disappointing losses.
“I just told my guys, ‘We’re gonna find out what kind of team we are and we’re gonna find out what kind of coaches we got,” Regalado said. “Right now, I feel like we’re getting outcoached and outplayed.”
The Pride’s offense failed to gain any traction on Saturday, compiling just 221 total yards with seven punts and two turnovers on downs in their 12 possessions.
Down to its fifth string running back, the brunt of the workload fell on senior quarterback Brandon Mueller, who led the team with 89 yards rushing. Mueller was just 12-for-36 passing with 113 yards, but a number of dropped passes dampened those totals.
“We could move the ball at times, but we couldn’t finish drives,” Regalado said. “It’s unfortunate, but right now, we just cannot run the football. I’ll be dead honest with you, we just can’t.”
Clarke did come away with points the only two times it reached the red zone on Saturday. Mueller connected with Darius Hernandez to tie the game at 6-6 with a 4-yard pass in the second quarter, and Victor Moreno’s 21-yard field goal with 43 seconds remaining in the game cut the deficit to 16-9.
The possessions in between, however, yielded nothing, and largely overshadowed a sound defensive effort by the Pride. Clarke’s ‘D’ allowed Peru State just 238 total yards, forced eight punts, and Johel Gonzalez’s interception kept the game deadlocked in the second quarter.
“We had two teams with struggling offenses and good defenses,” Regalado said. “They finished a couple drives and we didn’t. It just wasn’t our day.”
But as he did following Clarke’s upset win over ranked Baker on Sept. 24, Regalado will use this recent tough stretch as an opportunity to learn and move forward.
“We’ve got to make sure we rally the troops,” Regalado said. “I teach my team a lot more about life than football. Welcome to life. You are going to get punched in the face and have adversity. Do you work through it or just collapse? We’re not going to collapse. We’ll be ready to work tomorrow.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.