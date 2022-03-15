As much as he wanted to jump at the opportunity, Duke Faley decided to pause, take a deep breath, and make an informed, prudent decision.
During a December visit to the University of Iowa’s track & field program, Hawkeyes’ throws coach, Ray Robinson, told the Wahlert junior he wanted him to be part of the team with a scholarship offer.
“Right then and there he said he wanted me on the team,” Faley recalled. “With basketball going on, I told him I’m going to focus on that. I’m gonna do as well as I can. I appreciate it, but I’m gonna hold off on any decision until basketball is over.”
With the hoops season concluded, Faley could wait no longer and announced his commitment to his dream school via Twitter last week.
“I’ve had that dream of being a Hawkeye my entire life,” said Faley, who will throw discus and compete in other field events at the University of Iowa starting in the fall of 2023. “It’s something that’s pushed me through every workout, every lift, every throwing session. So, when he gave me the opportunity, I don’t know how I could say no.”
After having his freshman track & field season wiped out to COVID-19, Faley burst onto the scene last year as a sophomore, winning an MVC Mississippi Division championship in discus, qualifying for the Drake Relays, and culminating it with a discus silver medal at the state meet last May.
“It’s pretty exciting for a kid that age to do that well so far,” Wahlert track & field coach Bob Oberfoell said. “We’re looking forward to big things from him. He works really hard.”
After doing some research, Oberfoell said it’s been quite some time since a Wahlert male track & field athlete received a scholarship offer from a Division I school.
“We couldn’t think of anyone other than maybe in the early ‘70’s,” he said. “To have a kid get a D-I offer for track is pretty awesome. I’m pretty proud of what he accomplished and excited for what he’s gonna do in the future.”
Faley considered looking into some smaller schools to possibly participate in basketball and track, but ultimately decided to steer his focus on throwing.
“At the end of the day, track is the sport I want to pursue in college,” he said. “Once the time comes, I want to put all of my effort into that and see how far I can go.”
And to get to where he is going, Faley has set a concrete goal for this season.
“My biggest goal is I want to hit 190 feet (in the discus),” Faley said. “Obviously, I’m in pursuit of those Drake championships and state championships, but if I can throw 190, the rest will take care of itself.”
Oberfoell, also a teacher at Wahlert, sees firsthand Faley’s overall drive outside of track & field competition.
“Just seeing him in the hallways and how treats others, how he works in the classroom, how he’s respectful — he’s just a really good kid aside from being a top-notch athlete,” Oberfoell said. “He really lives up to the idea of what a student-athlete is.”
That determination that burns within Faley has made him a future Hawkeye, joining a program that has won back-to-back indoor and outdoor Big Ten titles.
“They are a Big Ten championship-caliber program, so I’m excited to join that and try to add some more trophies there,” Faley said.