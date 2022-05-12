After winning the Iowa Class 2A state championship last spring, Dyersville Beckman’s Nate Offerman put in more work throughout the offseason with the hope of returning to that stage to try and defend it.
As this spring season began, it became more apparent that Offerman would have a tall task just delivering the best score on his own team.
Sophomore Luke Harwick has burst onto the scene this season and has played right with Offerman. That’s reaping big rewards for the Blazers, who won the WaMaC Conference Super Meet on Monday and took first at a 2A sectional meet on Wednesday in Monticello, Iowa.
“It started that way right at the start of the season,” said Offerman, who won the state title last spring as a sophomore. “I knew we’d be competitive right away. That was the talk of the school and the talk of my buddies, ‘Who is going to be better? Nate or Luke?’ We don’t say who the better player is, but it’s one of those things that we each believe we’re the better player. We’re both going to keep fighting and fighting.”
Offerman led the Blazers at the sectional, firing a 78 to place second overall at Monticello Golf Club to lead Beckman to the team title with a 328. The Blazers advanced to Monday’s district meet at Heritage Oaks Golf & Country Club in Wapello with a trip to state on the line.
“It’s great competition,” Beckman coach Darin Michels said. “They enjoy it and it doesn’t bother them one bit. They’re cheering each other on out on the course and they understand the deal. Whoever has the better day, that’s who is going to win.”
Harwick watched Offerman win the state title as a sophomore last season, and that gave him something to strive for. The two have now been pushing each other all season and setting the standard for the other players in the lineup.
“Nate and I have always been pushing each other,” Harwick said. “We’re constantly putting in work and trying to outwork each other. That’s how we keep getting low scores and has been putting us over the top. Who is going to be working harder over the weekend? It’s just about whoever wants it, and we both do.”
Harwick finished with an 81 at the sectional, while Noah Boge slipped in the second-best score for Beckman with an 80. TJ Thier and Brady Bockenstedt each added 89s for what has developed into a balanced and deep lineup for the Blazers.
“We didn’t play our best today, but I’m sure the temperature probably had something to do with it,” Michels said. “The greens were also pretty hard today, but Nate led the way and he’s been pretty consistent. He’s our leader and the motivator for the other boys. Luke’s been a player, too, and we knew he would be. The other guys are really stepping up behind them.”
While Offerman is striving to defend his medalist title, the Blazers are looking like a team that could make a push for the 2A team crown.
“This team is one of those teams that will keep fighting,” Offerman said. “We walked into the season as underdogs, in my opinion, and we keep proving why we shouldn’t be. All the guys have come through and are playing well.”
Harwick is thrilled to be a part of Beckman’s quest to get to state as a team. And, it’s possible Offerman’s biggest challenger to his title defense is also wearing the gold and green.
“”I’m really excited about what our team has this year,” Harwick said. “We didn’t put in too good of a score today, but we came out with the win. We trust each other. We know we can all put in good scored and know our teammates are there to pick us up if we have a bad hole. We trust each other.”
Bellevue and Cascade were also at the sectional in Monticello but failed to advance. The Comets placed fifth behind Tyler Nemmers’ 87, while Cascade was eighth behind Isaac Martin’s 85.