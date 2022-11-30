schnee action
University of Northern Iowa wide receiver Sam Schnee pulls in a pass against Utah Tech this season at the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The Dubuque Senior grad earned honorable mention all-Missouri Valley Football Conference.

 University of Northern Iowa

Sam Schnee established himself as a go-to wide receiver for the University of Northern Iowa football program this fall.

And the Missouri Valley Football Conference took notice.

