Sam Schnee established himself as a go-to wide receiver for the University of Northern Iowa football program this fall.
And the Missouri Valley Football Conference took notice.
The 5-foot-10, 195-pound redshirt junior from Dubuque Senior earned honorable mention accolades from the MVFC, the league announced Monday.
Schnee played in all 11 games for the Panthers and led UNI with 764 receiving yards, the fourth-most in the MVFC. Schnee hauled in 48 passes and scored three touchdowns.
Schnee set a career-high with 143 receiving yards, including a 70-yard touchdown, against Utah Tech.
During the 2021 season, Schnee caught 29 passes for 402 yards and five touchdowns in 12 games, including eight receptions for 118 yards and a touchdown against Eastern Washington. In the spring season of 2021, he played in six games and caught three passes for 27 yards.
In the classroom, Schnee was named an MVFC Commissioner’s Academic Excellence Award winner and was named to the MVFC Honor Roll last season.
The Panthers placed 11 players on the all-conference teams. Quarterback Theo Day, defensive back Benny Sapp III and placekicker Matthew Cook all earned spots on the first team. Offensive lineman Erik Sorensen, defensive lineman Khristian Boyd, linebackers Spencer Cuvelier and Korby Sander, and defensive back Woo Governor made the second team, and Justin Peine and Bryce Flater joined Sam Schnee in earning honorable mention nods.
Pettinger named to all-newcomer team — University of Northern Iowa punter Noah Pettinger, a freshman who prepped at Dubuque Hempstead, earned a spot on the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s All-Newcomer Team, as announced Tuesday.
Pettinger saw action in UNI’s final eight games, recording 16 punts for a total of 686 yards (42.8 yards per punt). He notched three punts over 50 yards, with just two punts landing in the end zone for touchbacks. Pettinger notched a season-high six punts for 270 yards against No. 1 South Dakota State.
The Panthers landed two other players on the squad. They included University of Iowa transfer wide receiver Desmond Hutson and Cordarrius Bailey, a redshirt senior transfer from Iowa State who starred on defense.
Wills named MVC scholar-athlete — Drake University junior libero, a former Dubuque Hempstead and Beckman Catholic all-stater, earned scholar-athlete honors from the Missouri Valley Conference after helping lead the Bulldogs to a spot in the conference championship match and a berth in the National Invitational Volleyball Championship.
Wills collected scholar-athlete honors for the first time in her career. The management and organizational leadership student carries a 3.82 grade point average.
After being signed as an outside hitter, Wills transitioned to the libero position and quickly ascended the Drake record books. At the end of the regular season, she ranked seventh on Drake’s all-time single season digs list with 582, the second-best total in the MVC. She recorded double-digit digs in every match for Drake this season, including 30-plus on three occasions.
Simon earns A-R-C weekly honor —The American Rivers Conference on Monday named University of Dubuque senior guard Brock Simon, a former Cascade High School standout, as its male athlete of the week after he led the men’s basketball team to a 3-0 week and road wins over Wartburg (68-60), Monmouth (77-74), and Blackburn (84-73).
The senior guard paced UD with a double-double, scoring 16 points and grabbing 12 rebounds at Wartburg for the first league game of the season. He recorded his second double-double of the week at Monmouth with 16 points and 10 rebounds, then led the Spartans to their fifth straight win with 23 points and 11 rebounds at Blackburn.
Simon shot 57% from the field and 81% from the free throw line while averaging 11 rebounds per game. He added two blocked shots, three steals and 10 assists as the Spartans improved to 5-1 overall and 1-0 in A-R-C play. A two-time A-R-C Defensive Player of the Year honoree, he landed his first career player of the week honor.
Hawkins lands A-R-C award — University of Dubuque sophomore forward Morgan Hawkins, a former Hempstead standout, earned the A-R-C female athlete of the week award after leading the women’s basketball team in a 72-78 overtime loss to Wartburg and a 71-36 victory over Cornell College. She averaged 20.5 points and nine rebounds per game this week.
Hawkins scored a team-best 28 points and picked up a team-best 12 rebounds against Wartburg. She played in 23 minutes in the victory over Cornell, scoring 13 points and picking up six rebounds. Additionally, Hawkins recorded three steals and added two assists in the two games.
Hawkins finished the week with a 54% field goal percentage, including 75% from 3-point range, and hit 71% from the free throw line. She earned the first player of the week honors of her career.
Duhawks land 5 on all-region soccer team — Loras College landed five players on the United Soccer Coaches All-Region women’s soccer team on Tuesday. Olivia Lansing, Payton McDonnell and Ryleigh O’Brien earned spots on the Region IX first team, while Abby Eriksen made the second team and goalkeeper Kyndal Kells landed on the third team. The Duhawks reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Division III tournament.
Dubuque native Maya Wachter, who plays at St. Mary’s University in Minnesota, made the second team as a defender. The University of Dubuque’s Virginia Speltz and Baylee Vincent garnered third-team accolades.
Donovan makes all-region — University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire sophomore forward Nathan Donovan, a Hazel Green, Wis., native who played soccer at Dubuque Wahlert earned first-team all-Region IX from the United Soccer Coaches on Tuesday.
Loras midfielder Michael Brandt and UW-Platteville forward Jack Gentili earned second-team mention, while University of Dubuque midfielder Lucas Von Braun made the third team.
