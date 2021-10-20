09132018-volleyball16-nk
Cuba City’s Hailey Stich (right) goes up for a block during a 2018 game against Southwestern. Stich and the Cubans swept Deerfield, 25-7, 25-7, 25-16, in their WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal on Tuesday in Cuba City, Wis.

 Telegraph Herald

Hailey Stich stuffed the stat sheet as Cuba City opened the postseason Tuesday night.

Stich served seven aces and added 15 kills and seven digs as the second-seeded Cubans swept No. 15 Deerfield, 25-7, 25-7, 25-16, in their WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal in Cuba City, Wis.

Ella McKinley finished with 21 assists for Cuba City (21-6), which advanced to host No. 7 Lancaster in Thursday’s regional semifinal. Breeann Kraus, Maddison Carl and Camry Neis added a block apiece for the Cubans.

Lancaster 3, River Ridge 2 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The seventh-seeded Flying Arrows rallied out of a big deficit to win their WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal against the Timberwolves, 20-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-21, 15-10.

Darlington 3, Riverdale 0 — At Darlington, Wis.: The eighth-seeded Redbirds topped Riverdale, 25-20, 25-7, 25-20, in their WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal and will play at top-seeded Brodhead in Thursday’s regional semifinal.

Brodhead 3, Boscobel 0 — At Brodhead, Wis.: Top-seeded Brodhead swept past the 16th-seeded Bulldogs, 25-6, 25-8, 25-9, in their WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal.

Mineral Point 3, Orfordville Parkview 0 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The fifth-seeded Pointers beat No. 12 Parkview, 25-19, 25-15, 25-12, in their WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal and will play at No. 4 New Glarus in Thursday’s regional semifinal.

New Glarus 3, Iowa-Grant 0 — At New Glarus, Wis.: The fourth-seeded hosts beat the 13th-seeded Panthers, 25-19, 25-13, 25-14, in their WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal.

Belleville 3, Fennimore 0 — At Belleville, Wis.: Sixth-seeded Belleville upended No. 11 Fennimore, 25-11, 25-18, 25-21, in their WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal.

Platteville 3, Gale-Ettrick- Trempealeau 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: Catherine Tashner and Camryn Nies had six kills each, Tashner added 13 digs and Nies 11, and the third-seeded Hillmen won their WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal, 25-10, 25-11, 25-17. Platteville will host No. 6 River Valley in Thursday’s regional semifinal.

Prairie du Chien 3, Dodgeville 0 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Lily Krahn had 22 kills, 22 digs and two aces, and the 10th-seeded Blackhawks knocked off the No. 7 Dodgers, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20, in their WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal. Prairie du Chien will play at No. 2 Mauston in Thursday’s regional semifinal.

Potosi 3, Wauzeka-Steuben 0 — At Potosi, Wis.: Kylie Reuter had a team-high 15 kills, Katelyn Guiney added five aces and Malia Weber served four, and the No. 2-seeded Chieftains swept No. 15 Wauzeka-Steuben, 25-11, 25-6, 25-4, in their WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal. Potosi hosts No. 7 Belmont in Thursday’s regional semifinal.

Belmont 3, Shullsburg 2 — At Belmont, Wis.: The seventh-seeded Braves held off a frantic rally from the No. 10 Miners, 25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 20-25, 15-8, in their WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal.

Cassville advances — No. 13-seed Cassville won by forfeit over fourth-seeded Argyle and advanced to play at No. 5 Barneveld in Thursday’s Division 4 regional semifinal.

Barneveld 3, Benton 0 — At Barneveld, Wis.: The 12th-seeded Zephyrs battled in their WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal, but came out on the short end of a 25-23, 30-28, 25-21 decision.

Southwestern 3, Ithaca 0 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Alana Splinter had seven kills and five aces, and Alisa Ramaker added three aces and six digs as the third-seeded Wildcats dominated Ithaca, 25-11, 25-6, 25-4, in their WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal. Southwestern advanced to host No. 6 North Crawford in Thursday’s Division 4 regional semifinal.

Galena 2, West Carroll 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Taylor Hilby had seven kills, Julia Townsend finished with six digs and 17 assists, and Maggie Furlong added six digs and an ace as the Pirates swept the Thunder, 25-13, 25-9.

River Ridge (Ill.) 2, Warren 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: Gwen Miller served four aces and added five assists, and Addison Albrecht floored eight kills as the Wildcats swept the Warriors, 25-19, 28-26.

Scales Mound 2, Stockton 1 — At Stockton, Ill.: Anniston Werner tallied two aces, 12 kills and eight assists as the Hornets outdueld the Blackhawks, 27-25, 22-25, 25-22.

COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL

Duhawks drop pair — At St. Paul, Minn.: Liz Fleckenstein led Loras with 20 combined kills, but the Duhawks (15-9) dropped matches against NCAA Division III No. 17-ranked Northwestern-St. Paul, 25-17, 25-19, 25-10, and No. 25 Gustavus Adolphus, 25-18, 25-17, 23-25, 25-14.

William Penn 3, Clarke 0 — At Kehl Center: Amber Cooksley had nine kills and 13 digs, and Rebecca Schroeder had an ace, four kills, two digs and an assist as the Pride (12-14) lost to William Penn, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19.

MEN’S SOCCER

UW-Platteville 3, Augustana 0 — At Rock Island, Ill.: Konrad Ziaja, Jack Gentilli and Isaac Petersen scored goals in the second half as the Pioneers (11-2-2) won their sixth straight.

