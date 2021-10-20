Hailey Stich stuffed the stat sheet as Cuba City opened the postseason Tuesday night.
Stich served seven aces and added 15 kills and seven digs as the second-seeded Cubans swept No. 15 Deerfield, 25-7, 25-7, 25-16, in their WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal in Cuba City, Wis.
Ella McKinley finished with 21 assists for Cuba City (21-6), which advanced to host No. 7 Lancaster in Thursday’s regional semifinal. Breeann Kraus, Maddison Carl and Camry Neis added a block apiece for the Cubans.
Lancaster 3, River Ridge 2 — At Lancaster, Wis.: The seventh-seeded Flying Arrows rallied out of a big deficit to win their WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal against the Timberwolves, 20-25, 24-26, 25-19, 25-21, 15-10.
Darlington 3, Riverdale 0 — At Darlington, Wis.: The eighth-seeded Redbirds topped Riverdale, 25-20, 25-7, 25-20, in their WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal and will play at top-seeded Brodhead in Thursday’s regional semifinal.
Brodhead 3, Boscobel 0 — At Brodhead, Wis.: Top-seeded Brodhead swept past the 16th-seeded Bulldogs, 25-6, 25-8, 25-9, in their WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal.
Mineral Point 3, Orfordville Parkview 0 — At Mineral Point, Wis.: The fifth-seeded Pointers beat No. 12 Parkview, 25-19, 25-15, 25-12, in their WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal and will play at No. 4 New Glarus in Thursday’s regional semifinal.
New Glarus 3, Iowa-Grant 0 — At New Glarus, Wis.: The fourth-seeded hosts beat the 13th-seeded Panthers, 25-19, 25-13, 25-14, in their WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal.
Belleville 3, Fennimore 0 — At Belleville, Wis.: Sixth-seeded Belleville upended No. 11 Fennimore, 25-11, 25-18, 25-21, in their WIAA Division 3 regional quarterfinal.
Platteville 3, Gale-Ettrick- Trempealeau 0 — At Platteville, Wis.: Catherine Tashner and Camryn Nies had six kills each, Tashner added 13 digs and Nies 11, and the third-seeded Hillmen won their WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal, 25-10, 25-11, 25-17. Platteville will host No. 6 River Valley in Thursday’s regional semifinal.
Prairie du Chien 3, Dodgeville 0 — At Dodgeville, Wis.: Lily Krahn had 22 kills, 22 digs and two aces, and the 10th-seeded Blackhawks knocked off the No. 7 Dodgers, 25-20, 25-22, 25-20, in their WIAA Division 2 regional quarterfinal. Prairie du Chien will play at No. 2 Mauston in Thursday’s regional semifinal.
Potosi 3, Wauzeka-Steuben 0 — At Potosi, Wis.: Kylie Reuter had a team-high 15 kills, Katelyn Guiney added five aces and Malia Weber served four, and the No. 2-seeded Chieftains swept No. 15 Wauzeka-Steuben, 25-11, 25-6, 25-4, in their WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal. Potosi hosts No. 7 Belmont in Thursday’s regional semifinal.
Belmont 3, Shullsburg 2 — At Belmont, Wis.: The seventh-seeded Braves held off a frantic rally from the No. 10 Miners, 25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 20-25, 15-8, in their WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal.
Cassville advances — No. 13-seed Cassville won by forfeit over fourth-seeded Argyle and advanced to play at No. 5 Barneveld in Thursday’s Division 4 regional semifinal.
Barneveld 3, Benton 0 — At Barneveld, Wis.: The 12th-seeded Zephyrs battled in their WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal, but came out on the short end of a 25-23, 30-28, 25-21 decision.
Southwestern 3, Ithaca 0 — At Hazel Green, Wis.: Alana Splinter had seven kills and five aces, and Alisa Ramaker added three aces and six digs as the third-seeded Wildcats dominated Ithaca, 25-11, 25-6, 25-4, in their WIAA Division 4 regional quarterfinal. Southwestern advanced to host No. 6 North Crawford in Thursday’s Division 4 regional semifinal.
Galena 2, West Carroll 0 — At Galena, Ill.: Taylor Hilby had seven kills, Julia Townsend finished with six digs and 17 assists, and Maggie Furlong added six digs and an ace as the Pirates swept the Thunder, 25-13, 25-9.
River Ridge (Ill.) 2, Warren 0 — At Hanover, Ill.: Gwen Miller served four aces and added five assists, and Addison Albrecht floored eight kills as the Wildcats swept the Warriors, 25-19, 28-26.
Scales Mound 2, Stockton 1 — At Stockton, Ill.: Anniston Werner tallied two aces, 12 kills and eight assists as the Hornets outdueld the Blackhawks, 27-25, 22-25, 25-22.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Duhawks drop pair — At St. Paul, Minn.: Liz Fleckenstein led Loras with 20 combined kills, but the Duhawks (15-9) dropped matches against NCAA Division III No. 17-ranked Northwestern-St. Paul, 25-17, 25-19, 25-10, and No. 25 Gustavus Adolphus, 25-18, 25-17, 23-25, 25-14.
William Penn 3, Clarke 0 — At Kehl Center: Amber Cooksley had nine kills and 13 digs, and Rebecca Schroeder had an ace, four kills, two digs and an assist as the Pride (12-14) lost to William Penn, 25-20, 25-22, 25-19.
MEN’S SOCCER
UW-Platteville 3, Augustana 0 — At Rock Island, Ill.: Konrad Ziaja, Jack Gentilli and Isaac Petersen scored goals in the second half as the Pioneers (11-2-2) won their sixth straight.