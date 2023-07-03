WORTHINGTON, Iowa — Brock Simon only seemed to get stronger as his pitch count elevated.
The lanky right-hander shook off a rocky start on Saturday night to pitch the Cascade Reds to a 4-2 victory over Worthington in the championship game of the 75th annual Worthington Semi-pro Tournament.
Simon walked the first two batters in the bottom of the first inning, and both came around to score. But he settled in to pitch a nine-inning, complete-game five hitter while striking out 12 with nearly 150 pitches.
“I just had to get my legs under me, because the humidity was kind of getting to me in that first inning,” said Brock Simon, the most outstanding pitcher of the tournament after going 2-0 with a 1.57 ERA and 17 strikeouts against 10 walks in 15 1/3 innings of work. “Once I got past that first inning, I started to feel a lot more comfortable, I got into a rhythm and the guys made some big defensive plays behind me. That helped me settle down for the rest of the game.”
Worthington jumped to a 2-0 lead in the bottom of the first after Isaac Fettkether and Shawn Deutmeyer drew consecutive walks. With the runners in motion, Jarod Harris singled to left to plate the first run and the second scored on a misplay in left field.
But Brock Simon hung zeroes the rest of the way while his offense tried to solve Worthington starter Jordan Nelson. He tallied at least one strikeout in seven of the nine innings.
“It’s definitely something we kept talking about in the dugout, just trying to work their pitcher. We have too good of a lineup to get shut out,” Brock Simon said. “I just wanted to keep us where we were, down two, as long as I could to give us a chance. It ended up working out for us.
“I give a lot of credit to (catcher) Nolan (Weber). The two of us really got in synch with our pitches. There weren’t many times where I shook him off. He kept me cool, especially after the first inning when I got a little erratic. He helped me get back locked in.”
Cascade finally got to Nelson in the top of the fifth. With two outs, No. 9 hitter Will Hosch laced a double off the left-field wall for just the second hit of the night. Connor Grant followed with a base hit up the middle to cut the deficit to 2-1.
Bryce Simon singled to right, and Charlie Allison reached on a hit batsman to load the bases. Grant tied the game by hustling home on a wild pitch before Nelson wiggled off the hook by striking out Weber.
“It all comes down to being resilient,” said Bryce Simon, the tournament MVP after hitting .545 (6-for-11) with three hits in the championship game. “We talked about that when we were down right away. It was just two runs, and we still had eight innings to play. You can’t allow that to affect you the rest of the way.
“We just kept trying to chip, chip, chip, and we finally got something to break in the fifth and we were rolling from there. It’s hard to rally with two outs, but we’ve actually been really good in that situation all year. We’ve done a great job of keeping innings alive and turning the lineup over. If you just stick with your approach, you’re going to get the right results.”
The Reds took their first lead of the game in the sixth after Brock Simon drew a leadoff walk, stole second and advanced to third on a passed ball. He scored on Blake Simon’s two-out infield single.
Cascade added insurance in the top of the ninth. Bryce Simon singled, stole second and scored on a wild pitch to make it 4-2.
“It means a lot to win this,” Bryce Simon said. “We haven’t won this since I’ve been playing in the last 10 years, and it’s probably my second-favorite tournament next to our own. It’s probably been four years since we won a 16-team tournament. The Worthington community really respects baseball and you could see that in the way they turned out these last couple of nights. It’s fun to play in front of them.”
The championship game drew 501 spectators. Worthington last made the final of its own tournament in 2018, when it lost to Key West, and last won the event in 1984 by beating Cascade.
In the consolation game, Isaac Weber’s bases-loaded blooper beyond a drawn-in infield in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted Zwingle to a 3-2 victory over Epworth.